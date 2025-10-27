‘Don’t Date Brandon’: Stories Don’t Add Up in Exclusive Sneak Peek of New Paramount+ Docuseries

A new true-crime docuseries is coming to Paramount+, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

Premiering on Tuesday, Don’t Date Brandon follows a modern romance that spiraled into a dangerous case of deception.

“When Amber starts dating Brandon after meeting him online, he seems like the perfect boyfriend,” per the official logline. “But when she connects with his ex-wife, Athena, everything is turned upside-down as they learn the truth together: Brandon is a manipulative liar with dark secrets.” In the exclusive clip, Amber and Athena recall comparing their stories and basically turning into FBI agents, connecting dots on what’s real and what’s fake.

This includes Brandon not telling Athena that he and Amber got married, and Brandon also claiming that Athena ran up a bunch of debt on his credit card, even though Athena never knew he had one. Other lies include tales about his job with Nike, a private jet, cheating, and yet another girlfriend.

Don’t Date Brandon was first announced in August as one of two new docuseries from See It Now Studios alongside Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout., which premiered in September. In Don’t Date Brandon, Amber and Athena launch a podcast “to expose Brandon and discuss the warning signs they missed, more victims come forward, and new details and stories emerge. This is a story about more than one man’s lies… it’s about survival, solidarity and the women who refused to stay silent.”

“Don’t Date Brandon and Thirst Trap are gripping and timely stories about the price of digital fame and deception,” Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios, said at the time of the announcement. “Through raw, riveting interviews, each docuseries takes you on a journey to expose the truth, revealing that things are not always as they appear. We’re proud to collaborate with these storytellers whose work will captivate audiences from the first frame to the final credits.”

Distributed internationally by Fremantle, Don’t Date Brandon is a co-production between See It Now Studios and Wag Entertainment. The docuseries is directed by Grace Chapman and executive produced by Steven Green and Eliya Aman for Wag Entertainment, a Fremantle company. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers, with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora as supervising producers. The series premieres on Tuesday on Paramount+.