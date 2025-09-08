An Internet Obsession is Explored in New Paramount+ Docuseries ‘Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout.’ (Exclusive Clip)

Paramount+ has a new docuseries exploring the consequences of internet obsession, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

The series, Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout., premieres on the streamer on Tuesday.

“When 21-year-old William White posted a lip-synching video to TikTok, he hardly expected to become an internet sensation overnight,” reads the official logline. “Sparking a ‘thirst trap’ obsession with lovesick fans, the line between real connection and online fantasy was blurred as he gained millions of followers. What at first seemed like innocent social interactions turned into jealousy, blackmail, and betrayal by the fans who were determined to watch his every move online. With exclusive interviews with William’s super fans and William himself, Thirst Trap is a powerful exploration of internet culture, obsession, and identity in the modern age.”

In the exclusive clip, William explains the definition of a “thirst trap” and goes into detail about some of the videos he posts and why, all to get people to thirst over him. He admits he gets a little more “wild” with his shirt off and some of the content he posts, including lying on his bed and modeling. He even just looks at the camera and listens to music, which makes all the women go wild.

Thirst Trap is a co-production between See It Now Studios, Pyramid Productions, and APG Pictures. The docuseries is directed by Trish Neufeld and executive produced by James Buddy Day for Pyramid Productions and Aaron Fishman for APG Pictures. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce, and Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers. The docuseries is distributed internationally by Osmosis Global.

Thirst Trap is the latest docuseries on Paramount+. The streamer is also the home of shows such as Burden of Guilt, Chopper Cops, CTL+ALT+DESIRE, De La Calle, FBI True, Mafia Spies, PD True, and 72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square, among many others. Fans will be able to watch Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. when it premieres on Tuesday and get an inside look at this famed obsession that swept the Internet five years ago. The Internet has certainly taken over, and there’s no telling which influencer will be at the top next.