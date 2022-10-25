'Doctor Who' Gets New Streaming Home

Doctor Who will be easier to stream outside of the U.K. soon, as the show is reportedly moving to Disney+. The BBC and Disney Branded Television announced this new plan on Tuesday, according to a report by Deadline. Up until now, the fans have needed to find Doctor Who via BBC America.

Disney+ has been building a partnership with the BBC for a while now, but Doctor Who will be one of the biggest franchises it has gotten the rights to yet. When the new season begins in late 2023, they will air Disney+ for all territories outside of the U.K. and Ireland. Showrunner Russell T. Davies said that he was more excited than ever to take on this project knowing it would be able to reach a global audience more readily than ever.

"It is the best of both worlds," he said. "The vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the U.K."

"Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades," added Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis. "We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise – and Russell T. Davies' brilliant vision – to life for a huge new global audience."

Doctor Who has already become a global sensation, but it has not always reached its overseas fans by legitimate or straightforward means. The show has been broadcast internationally since as early as 1964, and was a fixture of BBC Worldwide. However, the show has also been a victim of internet piracy over the years. Since Disney+ is a popular streaming service in its own right, fans are more likely to find it there than they might have been on BBC America.

This new season will also be historic because for the first time, The Doctor will be played by a non-white actor. Ncuti Gatwa will take on the titular role, which has been held by 14 actors up to this point. The show explains that the Doctor is a Time Lord – a being who can regenerate in new forms to prolong their life. Gatwa will be the Fifteenth Doctor.

It's not clear if past seasons of Doctor Who will be made available on Disney+. For now, there is no Doctor Who-related content on the streamer. The new season starring Gatwa is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.