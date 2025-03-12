A return to Wonderland is in order. Disney’s popular Descendants franchise is officially getting a fifth movie.

Premiering in 2015, the Descendants franchise centers on the kids of some of the most beloved and feared Disney heroes and villains. The fourth film, Descendants: The Rise of Red, released on Disney+ last summer and starred a mostly new cast led by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, and directed by Jennifer Phang. It included a tribute to late star Cameron Boyce, who portrayed Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the first three films.

After much speculation, Disney Branded Television has announced that Descendants 5 has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+, with Cantrall and Baker reprising their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. The Queen of Hearts was played by singer Rita Ora, while Brandy and Paolo Montalban stepped back into their roles as Cinderella and Prince Charming from 1997’s Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Descendants 5 will pick up shortly after the events of The Rise of Red, exploring what “happily ever after” is really like for Red and Chloe after they time traveled to the past and stopped the Queen of Hearts from going pure evil. The film, whose title will be announced at a later date, will be set primarily in Wonderland. The warning at the end of D4, “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time,” will be a big hint as to what’s to come.

Joining Cantrall and Baker will be Leonardo Nam returning as the Mad Hatter’s son, Maddox Hatter, as well as franchise newbies Liamani Segura (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay (Alert: Missing Persons Unit) as Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis Madrigal, and Kiara Romero (Family Switch) as Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel Hook. Additional characters to be confirmed later.

“The love for the Descendants franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to Descendants: The Rise of Red last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music, and heart that makes Descendants so special – brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways.”

Descendants 5 will be directed by Kimmy Gatewood and penned by co-executive producer Tamra Chestna and The Rise of Red writers Dan Frey and Ru Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh will return to executive produce, with Gatewood serving as co-producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal will choreograph.

All four Descendants movies, as well as the short specials and Descendants Wicked World, are streaming on Disney+. More information on Descendants 5 will likely be released in the coming months.