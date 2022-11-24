Brandy Reprising 'Cinderella' Role for New Disney Movie
Brandy fans have learned anything is "possible." She will return as Cinderella in the upcoming Disney+ film The Pocketwatch, after appearing as the humble princess in Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in 1997, Variety reported. In the movie musical based on the popular Descendants franchise, Mia Baker plays Chloe, the bubbly but impressionable daughter of Cinderella, and Prince Charming opposite Kylie Cantrall as Red, the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts. They encounter one another after sudden chaos breaks out during a celebratory event in the kingdom of Auradon. They must work together to stop an impending coup by traveling back in time with a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son.
Despite its initial mixed critical reception, Cinderella has gained widespread acclaim as one of the best fairy tale adaptations. As part of a special 20/20 broadcast, the cast reunited on August 23, 2022, for Cinderella: The Reunion, followed by an airing of the movie, the first time it had been broadcast in nearly twenty years. As a result of its diverse cast, particularly casting a Black actress in the role of Cinderella, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is considered a "groundbreaking" film. In 2019, Rob Marshall, the film's choreographer, announced that African-American singer Halle Bailey would portray Princess Ariel in his live-action/CGI version of The Little Mermaid. The following year, when asked what advice she would give Bailey, Brandy said, "I think she needs to understand that she has everything that it takes to do everything that she's meant to do...she should stay true to herself."Fans of the movie are clearly overjoyed at the news and expressed their excitement all over social media. Read on to find out what enthusiastic Twitter users had to say.
'It's Still Possible'
Shortly after the news was announced, the Disney princess herself took to Twitter to comment on the announcement. Brandy wrote, "So excited to join this amazing cast and reprise my role as #Cinderella in the #DisneyDescendants sequel The Pocketwatch. Thank you to my @Disney fam."
'Exactly the kind of casting we've been needing.'
One user expressed their approval of the decision, tweeting, "Brandy was Cinderella in 1997, I'm happy we're getting an actor reprising their classic role from over 2 decades ago before the "woke" mob took over. She's exactly the kind of casting we've been needing."
'This is cinema.'
Another simply posted a photo of Martin Scorsese and the director's quote, "This is cinema."
'This only makes sense.'
Another Twitter fan enthusiastically commented, "Hell yeah! there has never been a better portrayal of Cinderella since her, so this only makes sense."
'Without her Brandy's Cinderella would have never happened.'
For one commenter, who posted a still of the movie with Brandy and Whitney Houston, they felt, "There better be a dedication or SOMETHING for Whitney Houston. Without her Brandy's cinderella would have never happened."
'My little is going to be so excited.'
Proof that the newer generation has come to love the film as well, a user tweeted, "Ohhh, my little is going to be so excited. She's a fan of (fortunately) the '97 gloriousness and (unfortunately) the whole Descendants nonsense."