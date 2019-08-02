‘Descendants 3’ With Cameron Boyce: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Disney Channel will air Descendants 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. The film is the first posthumous release for actor Cameron Boyce, who died suddenly last month at the age of 20. Boyce stars in the movie as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

The Disney Channel is available to stream on most internet TV platforms, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling and YouTube TV. Many of these services provide a brief free trial before users are charged for a full month’s subscription. If you have a cable or satellite subscription but are not near a television, you can watch the Disney Channel live online by visiting DisneyNow.com and logging in with your cable or satellite account.

Boyce was found dead at his home on July 6 in North Hollywood. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office released a statement on July 30, confirming Boyce’s cause of death. As his parents previously stated, Boyce suffered an epileptic seizure in his sleep.

“On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred. After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the coroner’s statement read. “The manner of death was certified as natural. The coroner case number for Boyce is 2019-05076.”

After Boyce’s death, his family issued a statement to his fans.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement continued, “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The Descendants franchise kicked off with the 2015 movie and was followed up with Descendants 2 last year. All three films also star Dove Cameron as Mal, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent; Booboo Stewart as Jay, the son of Aladdin‘s Jafar; and Sofia Carson as Evie, the daughter of Snow White‘s Evil Queen. Boyce also voiced Carlos in the animated shorts Descendants: Wicked World, along with the rest of the cast.

Despite Boyce’s death, Disney decided to go along with the airing of Descendants 3, even dedicating the broadcast in his honor.

“Everything is about Cameron now. Descendants 3 is dedicated Cameron,” director Kenny Ortega wrote in PEOPLE. “The Cameron Boyce Foundation has been set up and has an incredible mission to give young artistic people an outlet and also to help the philanthropic causes Cameron participated in.”

Ortega added, “He was a young person with not only an electric gift as a performer but a big heart. We had plans to continue forward as creative partners, to find that next project. Now it’s not a movie — it’s supporting his family and the foundation.”

Photo credit: Disney Channel/David Bukach