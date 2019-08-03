‘Descendants 3’: Sofia Carson Shares Set Video With Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce: ‘This One’s For You’

The premiere of Descendants 3 on the Disney Channel on Friday night proved to be an emotional experience for many fans and members of the cast. That’s because of the shocking loss of actor Cameron Boyce just weeks before the third entry in the franchise aired. A behind-the-scenes clip shared by co-star Sofia Carson shows just how much his loss meant to the cast and how close they had gotten.

Boyce passed away suddenly on July 6 after having an epileptic seizure while sleeping. His family confirmed the passing in a statement the next day and the Los Angeles County coroner also confirmed the cause of death at the end of July.

The premiere paid tribute to the late actor at the very top of the show. It opened with a photo of the 20-year-old actor in the recording booth, a big smile on his face and the words: “For Cameron, Who made every moment count.”

Fans were moved emotionally and the same could be said for the cast. The behind-the-scenes video posted by Carson features the four main actors wrapping on the latest film, with Carson, Boyce, Dove Cameron, and BooBoo Stewart all embracing in a hug to close out the latest production.

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson) on Aug 2, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

“dear cam, this one’s for you,” Carson wrote in the caption for the video.

Many fans and fellow celebrities chimed in on the clip and the message it sent.

“Wow. That got me all kinds of emotional. RIP Cam,” High School Musical actor Bart Johnson wrote in the comments.

“Cam will always be in our hearts,” a Disney fan added.

“He’s right here, with us all,” a third added in.

Carson also included a few clips and candid photos from the production as part of her Instagram story. This includes a note posted only hours before the premiere and written to her character. Within she thanks “Evie” for opening opportunities and connections to her as an actress, including a touching tribute to Boyce.

“But most of all, my dear Evie, you gifted me an angel…My Cam. Our Cam. Who is looking down upon us today, dancing like only he knew how, laughing like only he (in the whole world) could make us laugh, and smiling as if everyday was heaven on earth,” the note reads. “I thank you for every hug he gave me. The warm embrace I still feel, every waking day. What I would do, to hug him today.”