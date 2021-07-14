Disney+ Renews Marvel's 'Loki' for Season 2 Following Epic Finale

✖

Disney has apparently renewed Marvel Studios' Loki for a second season, announcing it quite plainly in the Season 1 finale. Loki wrapped up its run on Disney+ on Wednesday, complete with one of the post-credit scenes the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for. it showed a file reading: "Loki will return in Season 2."

The renewal announcement may have been the most straightforward thing about Loki, which aired six episodes over the last six weeks. The show stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief. It seems safe to assume that Hiddleston will return, although so far no details about the renewal have been made. That includes information on the projected premiere date, the creative team and the cast.

Loki is the third MCU series to premiere on Disney+, following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show hinted strongly at the continuity across productions, and the productions to come — particularly Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is due in theaters in March of 2022.

Loki has been lauded so far, with a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. The critical consensus reads: "A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero — with a little help from Owen Wilson — in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself."

There's no telling yet if the series will reach the heights of WandaVision, which got a staggering 23 Emmy Awards nominations this week when the award show's nominees were announced. That includes "Outstanding Lead" nominations for both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and the "Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series" nomination for the show itself. The cast, crew and creative team got other prestigious nods as well.

Those awards will be handed out on Sunday, Sept. 19 when the 73rd Emmys air on CBS. They will be streaming live on Paramount+ as well — which is available here with a free trial for new users. The odds seem good that the MCU will take home at least one trophy, perhaps reminding lapsed fans of the franchise's immense power.

If that doesn't do the trick, perhaps the casual Loki renewal will, or one of the other projects on the way. The next MCU release scheduled is the series What If...? on Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 11. You can get a free trial to Disney+ here as well. The next MCU movie will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters on Friday, Sept. 3.

