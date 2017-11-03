'Avengers' A-Lister Made 'Loki' Cameo That Everyone Missed

✖

Loki, Marvel's latest series on Disney+ starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, aired its fifth episode on Wednesday, and most fans missed a subtle cameo from an A-lister. After being introduced to several Loki variants, including Croc Loki and Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, viewers also got a glimpse of a Thor variant: Throg. While in the Void, a place where pruned variants are sent by the TVA, viewers got a glimpse of Throg -- a mash-up of Thor and a frog -- in a jar, an Easter egg from a fan-favorite comic arc. In a delightful cameo, Throg's noises were recorded by Chris Hemsworth himself. Director Kate Herron revealed the Easter egg on the podcast Views from the 616 as she explained Loki Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."

"Throg, getting him in [was fun]," Herron explained. "We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven't told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that's a new recording. That's a whole new recording and not recycled." Loki writer Eric Martin also revealed on Twitter after Wednesday's episode ended that there was a longer Throg sequence that unfortunately hit the cutting room floor. "Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar," Martin tweeted on Thursday. "We actually show a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It's too bad, because Tom was funny as hell."

Hemsworth is set to return as the Strongest Avenger in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Australian superstar promised a wild trip to the movies when it hits theaters in 2022. He shared a photo from set alongside director Taika Waititi to celebrate the wrap of filming in May. "That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "The film is gonna be bats--- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

Waititi also called Love and Thunder the "craziest film I've ever done when speaking to Empire. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense," he explained. "It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this." Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022.