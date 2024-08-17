Disney+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, August 17, 2024)

Despite the continued success of Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office, the franchise (and Marvel movies altogether) have slipped out of the Disney+ top 5. That means some of Disney's most beloved movies of the past few decades have taken back over, with the exception of a recently released Disney+ original. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 3 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Cars' Official Synopsis: "Hotshot race car Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is living life in the fast lane – until he hits a detour and gets stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on Route 66. There he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson (Paul Newman) and a heap of hilarious characters who help him discover there's more to life than trophies and fame."

4. 'Frozen' Official Synopsis: "Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom."

3. 'Inside Out' Official Synopsis: "Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it's no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley's mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley's main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school."

2. 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' Official Synopsis: "Former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."