Disney+ Releases Valentine's Day Collection

Romance is in the air at Disney+. In honor of Valentine's Day 2023, the streaming service – home to a roster of content with titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more – has rolled out a special Valentine's Day collection, a new lineup of content that will "take love to infinity and beyond."

Currently able to be viewed via a special carousel in the Disney+ streaming library, the collection includes everything from Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella to other featured movies, including 10 Things I Hate About You and Enchanted. The lineup also boasts several TV series, such as Love, Victor and WandaVision, as well as specific episodes of Disney Junior and Disney Channel shows, including Big City Greens: "Valentine's Dance/Green Streets," Kim Possible: "The Cupid Effect," and Boy Meets World: "My Baby Valentine." A special carousel is also included for The Simpsons. Meanwhile, Disney+'s Valentine's Day collection will also give subscribers the chance to stream Rosaline, the new romantic comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film will only stream for a limited time from Friday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s Valentine's Day collection will also give subscribers the chance to stream Rosaline, the new romantic comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film will only stream for a limited time from Friday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 15.