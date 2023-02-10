Disney+ Releases Valentine's Day Collection
Romance is in the air at Disney+. In honor of Valentine's Day 2023, the streaming service – home to a roster of content with titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more – has rolled out a special Valentine's Day collection, a new lineup of content that will "take love to infinity and beyond."
Sign up for Disney+, $6.99 per month for 3 mos.Sign up for Disney+
Currently able to be viewed via a special carousel in the Disney+ streaming library, the collection includes everything from Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella to other featured movies, including 10 Things I Hate About You and Enchanted. The lineup also boasts several TV series, such as Love, Victor and WandaVision, as well as specific episodes of Disney Junior and Disney Channel shows, including Big City Greens: "Valentine's Dance/Green Streets," Kim Possible: "The Cupid Effect," and Boy Meets World: "My Baby Valentine." A special carousel is also included for The Simpsons. Meanwhile, Disney+'s Valentine's Day collection will also give subscribers the chance to stream Rosaline, the new romantic comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film will only stream for a limited time from Friday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 15.
You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to highlights from Disney+'s Valentine's Day collection.
Featured Movies and Series
10 Things I Hate About You
Delayed Date
Delicacies Destiny
Descendants
Descendants 2
Descendants 3
Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney's Fairytale Weddings
Enchanted
Fault in Our Stars
Growing Fangs
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Hollywood Stargirl
How to Build a Better Boy
Love, Victor
Our Only Chance
Rosaline (Stream for a limited time on Disney+ February 10-15)
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Snowdrop
Soundtrack #1
Splash
Stargirl
The Jungle Cruise
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2
Thor: Love and Thunder
Tuck Everlasting
Violetta
WandaVision
Westside Story
While You Were Sleeping
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
ZOMBIES 3
Animated Movies and Series
101 Dalmatians
Aladdin
Aladdin (2019)
Avatar
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary
Bia
Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva
Cinderella (2015)
Coco
Destino
Feast
Frozen
Frozen 2
Frozen Fever
Hercules
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Lava
Mickey's Rival
Miraculous: New York, United Heroez
Mr. Duck Steps Out
Out
Paperman
Playdate with Destiny
Pocahontas
Princess Bride
Riley's First Date
Robinhood
Sleeping Beauty
Sneakerella
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
Tangled
Tangled Ever After
The Aristocats
The Blue Umbrella
The Little Mermaid
The Princess and the Frog
Thumbelina
Toy Story 4
Up
Us Again
Wall-E
What is Love?
Winnie the Pooh, Valentine for You
Disney Junior and Disney Channel Episodes
Austin & Ally: "Chapters & Choices" (Part 1 of 2)
Austin & Ally: "Partners & Parachutes" (Part 2 of 2)
Big City Greens: "Valentine's Dance/Green Streets"
Boy Meets World: "My Baby Valentine" S6E16
Chibi Tiny Tales 1-45 "High School Musical: Triple Date"
Chip 'n' Dales Nutty Tales 2-08
Darkwing Duck: "My Valenting Ghoul"
Doc McStuffins: "Can't Keep a Good Hippo Down"
Doc McStuffins: "My Huggy Valentine/Dusty Bear"
Elena of Avalor: "Sweetheart's Day"
Fancy Nancy 2-09 "Roses are Red, JoJo is Blue/Love, Lionel"
Fancy Nancy: "Nancy, "La Poete/Mon Amie... Grace?"
Girl Meets World: "Girl Meets First Date"
Good Luck Charlie: "Teddy's New Beau"
Gravity Falls: "The Love God"
Handy Manny 3-02
Handy Manny: "Valentine's Day/Mr. Lopart Moves In"
Handy Manny: "Valentine's Day Party"
Handy Manny: "Valentine's Day Party/Mr. Lopart Moves In"
Henry Hugglemonster: "Monsterly Ever After/The Roarsome Foursome"
HigglyTown: "The Totally Secret Valentine/A Valentine for Miss Fern"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Hooked!/The Never Land Pirate Ball"
Jessie: "Alex Russo, Matchmaker?"
JONAS: "Love Sick"
Kim Possible: "The Cupid Effect"
Lilo & Stitch: "Hunkahunka"
Little Einsteins 2-09 "Annie's Love Song"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "Nutty Tales: Muddy Valentine"
Mickey Mouse (Shorts): "Goofy's First Love"
Mickey Mouse (Shorts): "Locked In Love"
Mickey Mouse 2-12
Mickey Mouse 4-04
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 1-02 "Surprise for Minnie, A"
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "A Surprise for Minnie"
Mickey Mouse Hot-Diggity Dog Tales 1-11 "Mickey's Special Delivery!"
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures: "Papa Pluto/Happy Valentine Helpers"
Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers 1-11 "The Impossible Race/The Happiest Helpers Cruise!"
Miraculous: "Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Dark Cupid"
Muppet Babies: "Happy Villain-Tine's Day/My Best Toy's Wedding"
My Friends Tigger & Pooh: "How to Say I Love Roo/Piglet's Small Predicament"
Phineas and Ferb: "Act Your Age (Part 1 and 2)"
Puppy Dog Pals 4-14 "Wedding Cake Kahunas/Raspberry Beret"
Puppy Dog Pals 4-15 "Wedding Dress Mess/Coral Clean-up"
Puppy Dog Pals 4-16 "Runaway Wedding Ring/Bob and Ana's Wedding"
Puppy Dog Pals 5-13 "A Valentine's Gift for Ana/Build-A-Bunny Monkey"
Puppy Dog Pals: "My Bobby Valentine/Musical Mission Mishap"
Puppy Dog Pals: "Valentine Surprise/Bright Lights, Pup City"
Recess: "My Funny Valentines/The Ratings Game"
Rolie Polie Olie: "Looove Bug/Seven Minutes and Counting/Olie's New Suit"
Sheriff Callie's Wild West: "The Heartless Valentine's Day/Mine All Mine"
Sonny with a Chance: "Sonny With A Kiss"
T.O.T.S. "The Valentine Spirit/Shell Games"
Teacher's Pet: "Taint Valentine's Day"
The Book of Pooh: "Take me to what river?/My Gloomy Valentine"
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: "Un-Valentine's Day"
The Proud Family: "I Love You Penny Proud"
Vampirina: "Vee Is for Valentine/Scarestitute Teacher"
The Simpsons Episodes
"C.E. D'oh"
"Catch 'em if You Can"
"Dangerous Curves"
"Half-Decent Proposal"
"I Love Lisa"
"I Married Marge"
"I'm Dancing as Fat as I Can"
"I'm with Cupid"
"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"
"Life on the Fast Lane"
"Love is in the N2-O2-Ar-Co2"
"Love, Springfieldian Style"
"Natural Born Kissers"
"Principal Charming"
"Specs and the City"
"The Blue and the Gray"
"The Daughter Also Rises"
"The Devil Wears Nada"
"The Mysterious Voyage of Homer"
"The Way We Was"
"The Way We Weren't"