Paramount+ Reveals Peak Romance Collection Ahead of Valentine's Day

Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day, Paramount+ is courting subscribers with a special lineup of content for all of the true romantics. The streamer on Monday, Feb. 6 officially debuted its first-ever Peak Romance collection, a swoon-worthy lineup featuring over 200 romance themed movies and seasonal episodes perfect for the season.

Now available in the larger Paramount+ content catalogue, the Peak Romance catalogue includes more than 10 categories to help subscribers find the perfect title for their next binge. Subscribers can feel the nostalgia with the "'90s Love or Something Like It" and "2000s Rom-Coms" categories, which feature titles like Clueless, Shakespeare in Love, Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Mean Girls, and the Wedding Planner. Those wanting something a bit more twisted can check out the "Twisted Romance" carousel, with titles like Basic Instinct and House of Gucci. Of course, no Valentine's Day viewing would be complete without the classics, and Paramount+ has everything from Dirty Dancing to Breakfast at Tiffany's and Grease, as well as plenty of others, in the "Classic Romance" carousel. Other categories include "Modern Love," "Heartthrobs & Heartbreaks," and "Swoon-Worthy."

The Peak Romance lineup will also include the Feb. 10 premiere of the all-new original

romantic comedy film At Midnight, starring Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro. Meanwhile, the streamer will also stream a romantic new episode of Ghosts, titled "A Date to Remember," on Feb. 16.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount's Peak Romance Collection.