Disney+ Puts Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Show Into Development

The 90s animated series Gargoyles is making a comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman and James Wan, under his Atomic Monster banner, are teaming up to make a live-action reboot of the Walt Disney Television Animation series for Disney+. The show premiered in 1994 and centers on gargoyles from medieval Scotland who are reawakened in modern-day New York City. They then take on roles as the city's secret nighttime protectors to keep the people safe. The first two seasons ran in syndication on the Disney Afternoon block before moving to ABC for its third and final season.

Dauberman and Wan have collaborated before, most notably on the Annabelle franchise. If that's any indication, the new Gargoyles series is in very good hands. Dauberman will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Atomic Monster, which is also run by Michael Clear, will be executive producer as well. Not much else is known about the possible series, as it's still in early development at Disney Branded Television.

The original series was created by Greg Weisman and starred Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, Brigitte Bako, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes. Gargoyles was known for its relatively dark tones, complex story arcs, and melodrama. With Gary Dauberman and Jams Wan attached to the live-action series, it seems that those themes will continue for the reboot. It could also dig even deeper and have more grittier storylines. Since it is going to be on Disney+, there will likely be a restriction as to how far the show can go, but fans will just have to wait and see how it turns out.

Gargoyles got a video game adaptation and spinoff comic series in 1995. Nine years after the series ended, the show's storyline continued from 2006 to 2007 in a comic book series of the same name, which was produced by Slave Labor Graphics. Dynamite Entertainment revived it in 2022. It's been almost 30 years since the series first premiered, but it's clear that it is still making quite an impact. It's going to be interesting to see how different the live-action series is compared to the animated one and what Dauberman and Wan have in store. As of now, the show is only in development, so there's no guarantee it will go to series. The original is streaming on Disney+ if anyone ever wants to check it out.