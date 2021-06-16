Disney+ Plans Major Shakeup for Original Shows

✖

The Disney+ release schedule is undergoing a bit of a change. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the streaming platform has decided to shift its original series release dates from Fridays to Wednesday. The move, according to TVLine, was made after Marvel's Loki shifted its premiere date from Friday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 9 and became the streamer's most-watched series premiere with 890,000 U.S. households tuning in, surpassing the first day of The Falcon and the Winter Solider at 795,000 and WandaVision at 655,000.

Citing sources, The Hollywood Reporter said the move "is designed to accommodate the increased volume of original content on Disney+." The shift in release day will also mean that Disney+ originals will have less competition, as fellow streamer Netflix typically launches new movies and full seasons of its originals on Fridays. Amazon Prime Video also typically launches new releases on Fridays, with both HBO Max and Peacock mostly sticking to Thursday launches as Hulu launching on Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to both outlets, the move is global and will take effect with any series premiering Thursday, July 1 or later. This means several previously announced series premiere dates will shift to a Wednesday launch. Those titles are as follows: Monsters at Work moves from July 2 to July 7; Turner & Hooch from July 16 to July 21; Behind the Attraction from July 16 to July 21; Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life from July 23 to July 28; Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts from July 30 to July 28; The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch 2 from July 30 to July 28; Growing Up Animal from August 20 to August 18; and Short Circuit Season 2 from July 30 to Aug. 4. The shift in release date day is only for Disney+ originals and will not affect other premiers, such as The Mandalorian and other Star Wars and Marvel TV series, according to THR, which said original movies will continue premiere on Fridays.

To watch these titles and more, you will need a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. With a Disney+ subscription, you will be able to watch titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, including the June 2021 titles, which are continuing to roll out this month.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.