Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2021

A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to the Disney+ streaming library. After stocking its library with plenty of fresh titles throughout the month of May, with several titles still set to be added before Memorial Day, the streaming service has already released its full list of June 2021 releases, and there is plenty to be excited about. Amid the ongoing streaming wars, Disney+ will be make several major moves in June to heat up the competition. In the middle of the month, the streamer will debut its highly-anticipated film Luca. From Pixar Animation Studios, and set to premiere exclusively on Disney+, the coming-of-age story that follows two boys as they enjoy an unforgettable summer, all while trying to hide the secret that they are really sea monsters. June will also bring with it the debut of Loki, which will premiere on a Wednesday rather than a Friday, marking a change up for the streamer. Other notable titles include new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Raya and the Last Dragon, which will now stream without any additional cost to subscribers. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sing up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month, and let us know which of the films, TV shows and specials you're looking forward to in the comments below.

June 4 Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 204, "The Storm"

"When a blizzard barrels down on Salt Lake City, the Wildcats are stranded at East High after hours, just as E.J. receives some bad news. As cabin fever sets in, Miss Jenn inspires Nini to make a bold choice about her future; Kourtney's coworker Howie makes a surprising move; and Gina and Carlos come to blows." Big Shot - Episode 108, "Everything to Me"

"Marvyn teaches the girls a lesson: never underestimate your opponent. Emma auditions for the play." Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew." Marvel Studios Legends

"Marvel Studios Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Loki and The Tesseract."

June 9 Loki - Series Premiere

"Marvel Studios' Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer."

June 11 Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Portugal's Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18) Zenimation - Season Two Premiere

"Zenimation, the series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season June 11 with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney's first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all the way through to the Studios' latest, anticipated animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses with an aural experience like no other as Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. Executive produced by Amy Astley. From Walt Disney Animation Studios" Big Shot - Episode 109, "Beth MacBeth"

"UCSB expresses interest in hiring Marvyn, while his team grows suspicious. Beth Macbeth premieres." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 205, "The Quinceañero"

"Gina and Seb rally the group to throw Carlos the music and dance-filled Quinceañero he never had. Meanwhile, Ricky accidentally oversteps in more ways than one, and Miss Jenn gets a wild idea about how to get Nini back onstage at East High." Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107

June 16 Loki - New Episode

June 18 Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3) Luca - Film Premiere

"Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface." Big Shot - Finale, Episode 110, "Marvyn's Playbook"

"Westbrook is one win away from Division Two, and Carlsbad is suspected of stealing their playbook." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 206. "Yes, And..."

"After rival school North High releases a viral video to undermine the Wildcats, Miss Jenn hosts a weekend improv intensive to build up her kids' confidence. Meanwhile, Nini works on a new song at Salt Lake Slices, where she finds inspiration in Kourtney's approach to life." Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108

June 23 Loki - New Episode

June 25 Disney's Bunk'd (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Croatia's Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6) The Mysterious Benedict Society - Premiere

"Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called 'one of the best young adult books of all time,' The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors." Wolfgang - Premiere

"As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgement from Ma Maison's owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck's new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a 'celebrity chef' with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 207, "The Field Trip"

"When the Wildcats suspect that North High has stolen a key costume piece, they infiltrate their rival school and end up in a competitive dance-off. Miss Jenn goes face to face and toe to toe with Zack Roy. And an emboldened Nini takes a big risk." Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109

