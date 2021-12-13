Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan’: O’Shea Jackson Jr. Calls ‘Star Wars’ Role ‘The Best Job I Ever Had in My Life’ (Exclusive)

Straight Outta Compton star O’Shea Jackson Jr. was previously revealed to be in Disney+’s upcoming , and the actor recently called the Star Wars role “the best job I ever had in my life.” During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jackson jokingly avoided talking about Star Wars by pretending he was getting a call from the powers-that-be. “I think Mickey Mouse is calling me, man. I’m going to have to get that,” Jackson said with a laugh when asked if he could divulge anything about his character in Obi-Wan.

Jackson went on to say that he “can’t go into too many details” about the show just yet because he has “to wait for the green light” from the show’s producers and the Disney executives working behind the scenes. However, Jackson did express how much he loved working on the show and explained that he’s been a fan of the franchise for some time. “It was such an honor to work for ,” he said. “I’m such a nerd. If anybody who really knows me knows I’m a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life.” Jackson went on to joke, “I just want to go back. I hope there’s reshoots.” He concluded his comments by saying, “I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see a trailer. I’m over here drooling like everybody else.”

While fans will have to wait to see Jackson in Obi-Wan, his newest project, , debuted Friday, Dec. 10, and is available to stream right now. The Now is a short-form dark comedy series, from the Farrelly brothers, about a man named Ed (Dave Franco) who spent his whole life worrying about the details of every little thing, and then decides to start living in “the now” after the loss of his brother. Jackson opened up about the series and noted that, while it touches on some heavy subject matter, “the underlining meaning for the show is just so genuine.”

“It’s such a good message of you never know what your friends or anyone close to you is going through, and you have to be an uplifting force for them,” he said. “It’s hard out here, especially now with things like the aftershock of the pandemic still going on. You just never know who needs to hear from you, who needs to hear your voice or your spirit uplift theirs. So we knew we were going to be dabbling into some dark territory, but we knew that our underlining message would be the beautiful point of it all.” The Now is currently streaming on The Roku Channel.