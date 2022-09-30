Disney+ Marks Halloween Season With Special Hallowstream Lineup

October is nearly here, and along with stocking its library full with new episodes of it originals including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, for the third year in a row, Disney+ will be marking spooky season in a special way. When October arrives on Saturday, it will bring with it the return of the streamer's annual Hallowstream event, a lineup of titles perfect for the Halloween season. This year's lineup includes a mix of classics, fan-favorites, and "brand-boo" releases that are sure to keep the entire family entertained with spooky fun all month long. The lineup officially began to roll out in September with new releases like Super/Natural and the Friday, Sept. 30 release of Hocus Pocus 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the original 1993 film that has become a cult classic and essential October viewing. As October rolls around, the streamer is also set to add Marvel's latest title, Werewolf by Night, Into the Woods Sing-Along Version, and a special haunted ballroom episode of Dancing With the Stars. Other highlights of the 2022 Hallowstream event The Nightmare Before Christmas, the original Hocus Pocus, and 1 "Treehouse of Horror" episodes of The Simpsons. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to Disney+'s complete Hallowstream 2022 lineup.

'Boo Releases' Already Streaming Super/Natural

"Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Power of the Dog") this spine-tingling documentary series from National Geographic will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world's most extraordinary animals. The series invites viewers to see and hear beyond normal perception to witness nature in its eerie wonder – from vampiric jumping spiders with a lust for blood, glow-in-the-dark squirrels, to the super-skills and magical forces of both the hunters and the hunted." Hocus Pocus 2

"A Disney+ Original movie debuting September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, the live-action comedy "Hocus Pocus 2" is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. "Hocus Pocus 2" stars Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger"), and is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"). It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"). The film is produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers." Under Wraps 2

""Under Wraps 2" picks up Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend Amy's father's Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. Sobek (T.J. Storm), an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry (Jordan Conley), Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy (Melanie Brook) and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding." The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sing-Along Version)

"Sing along with your favorite songs with on-screen lyrics as you watch "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.""

Marvel Studios' first Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night (Disney+ Original Special)

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Werewolf by Night" is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris."

Into the Woods Sing-Along Version (New to Disney+)

"Sing along with your favorite songs with on-screen lyrics as you watch "Into the Woods.""

Dancing with the Stars (Live on Disney+, Every Monday)

"Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the ultimate haunted ballroom on October 31."

Creepy Classics Hocus Pocus

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloweentown

Twitches

Just Beyond

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

Shocking Shorts Toy Story of Terror!

Growing Fangs

Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery

Trick or Treat

Frightful Faves Zombies 3

LEGOS Star Wars Terrifying Tales

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror I-XXXII

Once Upon a Time

Parallels

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Gargoyles