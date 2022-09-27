Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney+ has its sights set on October. With September winding to a closer, the streamer has released its full list of movies, TV shows, specials, and originals making their way to the Disney+ library throughout the month of October, and there's a little bit of something for everyone! Already home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals, Disney+ is set to expand its content catalogue next month with dozens of new additions. Dipping into the "vault," the streamer will treat subscribers to the complete Zorro series, as well as other titles. Meanwhile, hit originals including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Wars: Andor, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will continue releasing new episodes weekly. New to the library will be Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Marvel's highly-anticipated first-ever special presentation, Werewolf by Night. Directed by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the special arrives just in time for spooky season. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

Oct. 3 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)

Oct. 5 New Library Titles

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison's Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2) Disney+ Originals

Shipwreck Hunters Australia – All Episodes Available

"A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth." Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 "Out of Bounds"

"Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here."

Oct. 6 Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

"In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry."

Oct. 6 Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

Oct. 7 New Library Titles

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline Disney+ Originals

Werewolf by Night – Premiere

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Oct. 10 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)

Oct. 12 New Library Titles

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Big Shot (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

"Marvyn's (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could've predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove." Andor – Episode 6

"It's the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It's real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone's got an agenda. Evan's desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there's a lot more to Jace's past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex's plans at EPIC."

Oct. 13 Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9

Oct. 14 New Library Titles

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Oct. 17 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)

Oct. 18 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)

Oct. 19 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven's Home (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11) Disney+ Originals

Andor - Episode 7

"It's Draft Day, when coaches select their teams for tournament play. Alex has thrown down a gauntlet to Coach Cole, and pressure's on for her to find players who will deliver. Even her own son would rather be drafted to Cole's elite team. Nick, the presumptive last pick, can at least spot talent, and offers to help Alex scout. Evan and Sofi try to reconnect, as their summer dreams pull them apart. And the draft plays out in some surprising ways, creating new dilemmas for our Ducks."

Oct. 21 New Library Titles

Hall of Villains

Oct. 24 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)

Oct. 26 New Library Titles

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't (S1, 2 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Streaming

"Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi-Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku-each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't – 2-Episode Premiere

"Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka's strict training methods and starts to recruit other members." The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere

"This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means." Andor - Episode 8

"Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole."

Oct. 28 New Library Titles

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell prevnext