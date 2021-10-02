Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn’t let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn’t true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.

As DejaViewstream and What’s on Disney Plus report, Tomorrowland — based on a Disneyland attraction of the same name — disappeared from Disney+ on Oct. 1. The big-budget adventure movie is a Disney production, so it was all on the company itself to secure the streaming rights. However, it seems to flick was caught up in a previously established deal, with DejaViewstream believing it’s headed to Starz (though it hasn’t appeared there yet). Regardless, it’s tough for Disney fans to lose a 2015 release, especially one with as much spectacle as the $180 million-budgeted Clooney feature.

Disney’s official synopsis for Tomorrowland is as follows: “From Disney comes two-time Oscar winner Brad Bird’s riveting, mystery adventure Tomorrowland, starring Academy Award winner George Clooney. Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as ‘Tomorrowland.’ What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever. Featuring a screenplay by Lost writer & co-creator Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird, from a story by Damon Lindelof & Brad Bird & Jeff Jensen, Tomorrowland promises to take audiences on a thrill ride of nonstop adventures through new dimensions that have only been dreamed of.”

There is no word on when (or if) Tomorrowland will be added back to Disney+. However, we here at PopCulture.com will be sure to let you know when it lands back on the service. In the meantime, here’s a full list of movies coming to various streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.