Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2021
Disney is adding more content to Disney+ in April, just as the streaming service's prices go up. The month promises to be as big as March was, with more episodes of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Mighty Ducks sequel series and plenty of old Star Wars shows fans have been begging to see again for years. The company is also adding more family films from the old 20th Century Fox library, including the Night at the Museum movies.
In early March, Disney+ reportedly hit 100 million subscribers, which makes now the perfect time for The Walt Disney Company to charge more for the streaming platform. Beginning on Friday, March 26, Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, $1 more than previously. The Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu will cost $13.99 instead of $12.99. The bundle with ad-free Hulu will cost $19.99 a month. The annual Disney+ subscription will climb from $69.99 to $79.99 per year. Current members will see the higher prices on their next bill, so you should sign up for an annual subscription on Thursday, March 25 to save if you can. You can subscribe by clicking here.
Disney+ adds new shows and movies every Friday, with a mix of original programming and classics from the Disney catalog. Lately, the studio has also been adding more family films produced by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. The big headline for April, at least for Star Wars fans, is the addition of the Ewok TV movies, the Ewoks animated series, the original Clone Wars micro-series, and the beloved animated segment from The Star Wars Holiday Special. Scroll on for a look at everything that is coming to Disney+ in April.
April 2
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Episode 3
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 2
Secrets Of Sulphur Springs – "No Time Like the Present"
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Disney Walk the Prank (Seasons 1-3)
Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1 and 2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars (Volume 1 and 2)
Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1 and 2)
"The Story of the Faithful Wookie" (segment from The Star Wars Holiday Special)
April 9
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Episode 4
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 3
Disney Future -Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Seasons 1 and 2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (Season 1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior's Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
April 16
Big Shot - Episode 1
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 4
Earth Moods
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
Primal Survivor (Season 5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
Rio
April 22 (Earth Day)
Although April 22 is a Thursday, Disney+ is releasing a special National Geographic documentary to celebrate Earth Day. Secrets of the Whales looks at the lives of whales around the world. Sigourney Weaver narrated the documentary.prevnext
April 23
Big Shot - Episode 2
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 5
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)
Disney Live and Maddie (Seasons 1-4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby's Day Out
April 30
Big Shot - Episode 3
Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 6
Adventures in Wonderland (Seasons 1-4)
Disney Ducktales (Season 3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
The Lone Ranger