Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2021

Disney is adding more content to Disney+ in April, just as the streaming service's prices go up. The month promises to be as big as March was, with more episodes of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Mighty Ducks sequel series and plenty of old Star Wars shows fans have been begging to see again for years. The company is also adding more family films from the old 20th Century Fox library, including the Night at the Museum movies.

In early March, Disney+ reportedly hit 100 million subscribers, which makes now the perfect time for The Walt Disney Company to charge more for the streaming platform. Beginning on Friday, March 26, Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, $1 more than previously. The Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu will cost $13.99 instead of $12.99. The bundle with ad-free Hulu will cost $19.99 a month. The annual Disney+ subscription will climb from $69.99 to $79.99 per year. Current members will see the higher prices on their next bill, so you should sign up for an annual subscription on Thursday, March 25 to save if you can. You can subscribe by clicking here.

Disney+ adds new shows and movies every Friday, with a mix of original programming and classics from the Disney catalog. Lately, the studio has also been adding more family films produced by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. The big headline for April, at least for Star Wars fans, is the addition of the Ewok TV movies, the Ewoks animated series, the original Clone Wars micro-series, and the beloved animated segment from The Star Wars Holiday Special. Scroll on for a look at everything that is coming to Disney+ in April.