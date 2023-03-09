Disney+ Delays Documentary's Release for Showing Dead Bodies

Spencer Matthews' fans were horrified on Friday when they woke up to realize that his new documentary, Finding Michael, was not available on Disney+ as the popular U.K. reality TV star promised. Although no official reason was given, it is believed that Disney wanted images of dead bodies removed. Matthews was reportedly "furious" over the decision.

In Finding Michael, Matthews goes on the search for his brother Michael Matthews' body. Michael went missing in May 1999 while trying to scale Mount Everest. He became the youngest British climber to reach the summit of the world's tallest mountain. Matthews was only 10 years old when his brother went missing. In 2017, a stranger sent him a photo from Everest that appeared to show a body wearing the same colors Michael used to wear, and Matthews began his search.

The Made In Chelsea star spent last week doing the media rounds in the U.K. to promote the documentary, telling his fans it would be released on Disney+ on Friday, March 3. However, when fans went to the streamer to watch it, it was nowhere to be found. "Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney+. The debut date has shifted and we'll update you as soon as we have the timings," Matthews wrote in a statement on Instagram, reports Deadline.

Disney also sent a statement to The Daily Mail, which offered no explanation for the delay. "We're sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+," the statement read. "We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future. Thanks for your patience."

Although Finding Michael was finally released on Disney+ later in the weekend, sources told The Mirror Matthews was frustrated by the sudden change. "This was a real disaster. After endless viewings, two official screenings, and an entire campaign building up to a release on March 3 it was decided with hours to go that footage of bodies might be deemed insensitive," the source said. "Everest is often too dangerous to recover those who died in the death zone, and the film reflects that." Matthews was "absolutely frustrated" by the delay and had "heated conversations," the source said.

Matthews, 34, rose to fame on Made in Chelsea and has participated in several U.K. reality game shows, including Celebrity MasterChef. He also hosts podcasts and founded the non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo. His surviving brother, James Matthews, is a former race car driver married to Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton. Finding Michael is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland. Disney released the film on Hulu in the U.S.