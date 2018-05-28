Pregnant Pippa Middleton Keeps Baby Bump Under Wraps at French Open

Pippa Middleton kept her baby bump hidden under a beautiful red dress while attending the French Open with husband James Matthews on Saturday.

Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen wearing a flowing red dress with a white celestial pattern, alone with a white hat. According to the Daily Mail, the Ralph Lauren dress retails for £349 ($464.78). The dress kept her baby bump under wraps.

The white tribly hat perfectly matched the panama hat her husband wore in Paris. She also wore white espadrilles.

Last week, Middleton was seen wearing workout gear while out and about in London. She is reportedly preparing to give birth “like an athlete” and was walking home from KX, an exclusive gym in Chelsea. The gym offers a “Bespoke Package – Pregnancy Support Program.”

Middleton and Matthews marked their one-year anniversary on May 20. They were both at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, which had some similarities to their own. Middleton’s niece Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid and nephew Prince George was a pageboy at both weddings.

The 34-year-old Middleton went to the wedding wearing a mint green and pink floral “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold to the royal wedding. Unfortunately for Middleton, Twitter users thought the dress made her look like an Arizona Green Tea can.

Middleton’s pregnancy was reported on April 21, just days before her nephew Prince Louis was born. A source told the Sun Middleton was “overjoyed” by the pregnancy and her older sister “could not have been more delighted.”

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” the source told The Sun. “Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted. It’s been a tough few weeks for the two families, so this has provided some much-needed happiness and light relief.”

Middleton’s baby is reportedly due in October.

Since capturing the world’s attention at Catherine’s wedding in 2011, Middleton has written a party-planning book and contributed food columns to magazines and newspapers. She is also an active philanthropist.

In a recent interview with iNews, she stressed the importance of having breakfast.

“I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” Middleton said in January. “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

She would also never eat “Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup,” because “that certainly doesn’t do it for me.”

