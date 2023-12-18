One Tim Allen Line in 'The Santa Clauses' Caused All Kinds of Controversy

Tim Allen's Santa Claus franchise is one of the most beloved holiday movie series of all time, but even the most jolly of films are not immune to controversy, as Allen found out last year. Shortly after the debut of his new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses — which is a continuation of the beloved franchise — the holiday joy around the show quickly dissipated into criticism, as one line of dialogue made viewers feel as if Allen was digging up the longstanding "Merry Christmas" debate. In one of the two premiere episodes, Allen's Santa Claus says, "Merry Christmas is suddenly problematic."

This sparked some conversation on Twitter, with filmmaker Scott Weinberg being one of the first to point it out by quipping how it is "actual dialogue from the new Disney+" series. "Well it is a Tim Allen vehicle," someone replied, seemingly commenting on Allen's outspoken conservative views. "Santa had the red hat all along and we just ignored it," another user jokingly tweeted, implying Allen's Santa would be a MAGA Trump supporter. Scroll down to read more reactions to Allen's "Merry Christmas" quote.