Disney+ Cancels Marvel Series

Disney+ has canceled a Marvel show.

As the streamer prepares for the premiere of Ironheart, one Marvel show is apparently done.

TVLine reports that there evidently “no new episodes” of Marvel Studios: Assembled are being planned. The anthology docuseries premiered in 2021 and takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series and films with the creatives, exploring the process of creating each project. It kicked off with a look at WandaVision and Phase Four, with the Phase Five episodes first premiering in 2023. The most recent episode, “The Making of Agatha All Along,” released in November.

Since Marvel Studios: Assembled was a pretty different series in regards to what Marvel usually puts out, it was hard to predict how it would go when it was first announced. But considering Marvel’s secrecy, it was an entertaining way to see what really goes on with the behind-the-scenes of some of Marvel’s projects. Additionally, “The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was nominated for Outstanding Variety, Sketch, or Talk – Series or Special at the 2023 Black Reel Awards. Marvel has also been uploading the episodes on their official YouTube channel.

Marvel Studios: Assembled was actually the second Marvel series on Disney+, following WandaVision, which premiered in January 2021, while Assembled premiered on March 12, followed a week later by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Although the series is now effectively done, Marvel is still churning out plenty of shows. On top of Ironheart, there are a number of new shows in the works, including Vision Quest. Marvel is also working on a new season of Daredevil: Born Again, announced prior to the revival’s premiere earlier this year.

Fans may not be able to get more behind-the-scenes looks at new Marvel projects, but there is still going to be a lot to look forward to in the MCU over the next few years, on both the big and small screens. It’s always possible that more episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled could eventually be made, but it sounds like, for now, fans shouldn’t expect more to come. All episodes are streaming on Disney+, along with most Marvel shows and films, which is better than nothing. If anything, it will just make the movies and shows that much more entertaining, wondering how it all happens behind the scenes.