Disney+ Adds Valentine’s Day Collection for February

Disney+ is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a big way. The streaming service – home to titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals – has added an all-new Valentine’s Day collection to the streaming library to help subscribers choose what to watch throughout the month of love.

The Valentine’s Day collection, which encourages subscribers to “feel the love with Disney+,” features a roster of titles ranging from live action movies and series to shorts and even Disney Channel episodes. Subscribers can press play on beloved titles the hit animated films The Princess and the Frog, Frozen, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Tarzan, and Up or live-action favorites including Splash, The Fault in our Stars, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and 10 Things I Hate About You. There is also a collection of Valentine’s Day-perfect The Simpsons episodes. Disney is also giving subscribers in a crunch for time a way to enjoy some of the loved-up viewing options, with a collection of shorts also included in the roundup. Those titles include things like Paper Man, Feast, and Us Again, among many others.

Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to see Disney+’s Valentine’s Day collection.

Live Action Movies

Enchanted

Aladdin (live action)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

While You Were Sleeping

The Fault in Our Stars

The Princess Diaries

High School Musical

Never Been Kissed

Tuck Everlasting

Star Girl

Splash

Lady and the Tramp (live action)

The Princess Bride

10 things I Hate About You

How to Build a better Boy

The Parent Trap

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Live Action Series

Violetta

Wandavision

Bia

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Fairytale Weddings

Animated Movies

Aladdin (animated)

Lady and the Tramp (animated)

Coco

The Princess and the Frog

Frozen

Up

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

Beauty and the Beast

The Aristocats

The Little Mermaid

Sleeping Beauty

101 Dalmatians

Shorts

Out

Us Again

Lava

Growing Fangs

Forky Asks a Question: What is Love?

Riley’s First Date?

Forzen Ever

Paper Man

Feast

The Blue Umbrella

Episode Titles

Big City Greens: Valentine’s Dance

Sonny with a Chance: Sonny with a Kiss

Girl Meets World: Girl Meets First Date

Mickey Mouse (shorts): Locked in Love

Gravity Falls: The Love God

Mickey Mouse (shorts): Goofy’s First Love

Jessie: There Goes the Bride

Wizards of Waverly Place: Alex Russo, Matchmaker?

Austin & Ally: Partners and Parachutes (part 2)

Austin & Ally: Chapters & Choices (part 1)

The Proud Family: I Love You Penny Proud

Good Luck Charlie: Teddy’s New Beau

Kim Possible: The Cupid Effect

Jonas: Love Sick

Phineas and Ferb: Act Your Age ( Part 1)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series: Hunkahunka

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: My Muddy Valentine

T.O.T.S.: The Valentine Spirit

My Friends Tigger & Pooh: How to Say I Love Roo

Fancy Nancy: Nancy, La Poete / Mon Amie… Grace?

Puppy Dog Pals: Valentine Surprise / Bright Lights, Pup City

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: he Heartless Valentine’s Day / Mine All Mine

Elena of Avalor: Sweetheart’s Day

Handy Manny: Valentine’s Day / Mr. Lopart Moves In

Henry Hugglemonster: Monsterly Ever After / The Roarsome Foursome

Vampirina: Vee Is for Valentine / Scarestitute Teacher

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: A Surprise for Minnie

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Hooked!: The Never Land Pirate Ball

Handy Manny: Valentine’s Day Party

Doc McStuffins: My Huggy Valentine / Dusty Bear

‘The Simpsons’

The Simpsons: The Blue and the Gray

The Simpsons: C.E. D’oh

The Simpsons: I Love Lisa

The Simpsons: Love Is in the N2-O2-Ar-Co2-Ne-He-Ch4

The Simpsons: I’m with Cupid

The Simpsons: Love, Springfieldian Style

The Simpsons: Principal Charming

The Simpsons: The Daughter Also Rises

The Simpsons: Kill Gil, Volumes I & II

The Simpsons: Specs and the City

The Simpsons: Life on the Fast Lane

The Simpsons: Catch ’em if You Can

The Simpsons: The Devil Wears Nada

The Simpsons: I’m Dancing as Fat as I Can

The Simpsons: The Way We Was

The Simpsons: Married Marge

The Simpsons: The Mysterious Voyage of Homer

The Simpsons: Natural Born Kissers

The Simpsons: Half-Decent Proposal

The Simpsons: The Way We Weren’t

The Simpsons: Dangerous Curves