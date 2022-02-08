Disney+ Adds Valentine’s Day Collection for February

Disney+ is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a big way. The streaming service – home to titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals – has added an all-new Valentine’s Day collection to the streaming library to help subscribers choose what to watch throughout the month of love.
The Valentine’s Day collection, which encourages subscribers to “feel the love with Disney+,” features a roster of titles ranging from live action movies and series to shorts and even Disney Channel episodes. Subscribers can press play on beloved titles the hit animated films The Princess and the Frog, Frozen, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Tarzan, and Up or live-action favorites including Splash, The Fault in our Stars, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and 10 Things I Hate About You. There is also a collection of Valentine’s Day-perfect The Simpsons episodes. Disney is also giving subscribers in a crunch for time a way to enjoy some of the loved-up viewing options, with a collection of shorts also included in the roundup. Those titles include things like Paper Man, Feast, and Us Again, among many others.
Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to see Disney+’s Valentine’s Day collection.
Live Action Movies
Enchanted
Aladdin (live action)
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
While You Were Sleeping
The Fault in Our Stars
The Princess Diaries
High School Musical
Never Been Kissed
Tuck Everlasting
Star Girl
Splash
Lady and the Tramp (live action)
The Princess Bride
10 things I Hate About You
How to Build a better Boy
The Parent Trap
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Live Action Series
Violetta
Wandavision
Bia
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fairytale Weddings
Animated Movies
Aladdin (animated)
Lady and the Tramp (animated)
Coco
The Princess and the Frog
Frozen
Up
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
Beauty and the Beast
The Aristocats
The Little Mermaid
Sleeping Beauty
101 Dalmatians
Shorts
Out
Us Again
Lava
Growing Fangs
Forky Asks a Question: What is Love?
Riley’s First Date?
Forzen Ever
Paper Man
Feast
The Blue Umbrella
Episode Titles
Big City Greens: Valentine’s Dance
Sonny with a Chance: Sonny with a Kiss
Girl Meets World: Girl Meets First Date
Mickey Mouse (shorts): Locked in Love
Gravity Falls: The Love God
Mickey Mouse (shorts): Goofy’s First Love
Jessie: There Goes the Bride
Wizards of Waverly Place: Alex Russo, Matchmaker?
Austin & Ally: Partners and Parachutes (part 2)
Austin & Ally: Chapters & Choices (part 1)
The Proud Family: I Love You Penny Proud
Good Luck Charlie: Teddy’s New Beau
Kim Possible: The Cupid Effect
Jonas: Love Sick
Phineas and Ferb: Act Your Age ( Part 1)
Lilo & Stitch: The Series: Hunkahunka
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: My Muddy Valentine
T.O.T.S.: The Valentine Spirit
My Friends Tigger & Pooh: How to Say I Love Roo
Fancy Nancy: Nancy, La Poete / Mon Amie… Grace?
Puppy Dog Pals: Valentine Surprise / Bright Lights, Pup City
Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: he Heartless Valentine’s Day / Mine All Mine
Elena of Avalor: Sweetheart’s Day
Handy Manny: Valentine’s Day / Mr. Lopart Moves In
Henry Hugglemonster: Monsterly Ever After / The Roarsome Foursome
Vampirina: Vee Is for Valentine / Scarestitute Teacher
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: A Surprise for Minnie
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Hooked!: The Never Land Pirate Ball
Handy Manny: Valentine’s Day Party
Doc McStuffins: My Huggy Valentine / Dusty Bear
‘The Simpsons’
The Simpsons: The Blue and the Gray
The Simpsons: C.E. D’oh
The Simpsons: I Love Lisa
The Simpsons: Love Is in the N2-O2-Ar-Co2-Ne-He-Ch4
The Simpsons: I’m with Cupid
The Simpsons: Love, Springfieldian Style
The Simpsons: Principal Charming
The Simpsons: The Daughter Also Rises
The Simpsons: Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
The Simpsons: Specs and the City
The Simpsons: Life on the Fast Lane
The Simpsons: Catch ’em if You Can
The Simpsons: The Devil Wears Nada
The Simpsons: I’m Dancing as Fat as I Can
The Simpsons: The Way We Was
The Simpsons: Married Marge
The Simpsons: The Mysterious Voyage of Homer
The Simpsons: Natural Born Kissers
The Simpsons: Half-Decent Proposal
The Simpsons: The Way We Weren’t
The Simpsons: Dangerous Curves