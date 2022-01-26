Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to the Disney+ streaming library. After stocking its library with plenty of fresh titles throughout the month of January, the streaming service is getting ready to release a fresh batch of titles in February 2022. Already home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals, February will see the Disney+ library expand with dozens of new titles, including the highly-anticipated premiere of one spinoff series that is getting a bit louder.

Disney+ will kick off the month with a new episode of its latest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, which will also air its Season 1 finale later in the month. The streamer will also be treating Marvel fans to plenty of titles, with both Eternals and a new edition of Marvel Studios Assembled debuting. Perhaps most anticipated, however, is the February premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+’s reboot of the Disney Channel series The Proud Family, which ran from September of 2001 to August of 2005. Set to follow Penny Proud and her family, the reboot sees Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and JoMarie Payton reprising their roles.

Feb. 2

New Library Titles

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Feb. 4

New Library Titles

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Real Black Panther

Snow Dogs

Feb. 9

New Library Titles

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7 – Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

“ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Feb. 16

New Library Titles

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S3)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals – Premiere

“An in-depth look at the making of Eternals that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how Eternals came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.”

Feb. 18

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

“The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.”

Feb. 23

New Library Titles

Free Guy

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block” – Premiere

“A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.”

Feb. 25

New Library Titles

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!