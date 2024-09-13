Disney+ '$2' Subscription Deal for Limited Time: Here's How It Works

Streaming costs may be on the rise, but would-be subscribers now have the chance to save some big bucks. For a limited-time only, Disney+ is offering its ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for just $1.99 a month, marking $8 off the he $9.99 per month standard rate announced earlier this summer.

The limited-time promotion, announced as Disney remains in a standoff with DirecTV over linear carriage for 16 networks, runs through Friday, Sept. 27 and is good for three months. New and returning customers are eligible for the offer. They can sign up for the promotion at disneyplus.com.

The promotion comes "just in time for a blockbuster fall," Disney noted, as the Disney+ streaming library is set to be stocked with some major titles in coming weeks. On Sept. 18, Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn in her role as Agatha Harkness drops its two-episode premiere. A week later, Inside Out 2, the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is set to premiere on the streamer. Then on Oct. 30, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place returns. The Disney+ library also boasts plenty of other beloved titles, including The Acolyte, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Bluey, and more.

Disney is also launching the promotion ahead of a big price hike. Streaming prices have been up across the board, and Disney+ over the summer announced that it will be implementing price hikes across its subscription tiers beginning Oct. 17, just after the limited-time promotion ends. The monthly cost of the Disney+ ad-supported tier will jump by $2 to from $7.99 to $9.99, with the price of its ad-free tier rising from $13.99 to $15.99. The price of Hulu, ESPN, and Disney subscription bundles are also set to increase.

To lessen the pain of the price hikes, Disney is rolling out a number of perks for U.S. subscribers. In addition to the previously announced introduction of continuous playlists, Disney+ subscribers can now unlock a variety of special discounts and offers merchandise, access to 35 free Marvel Digital Comics, tickets to D23 Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween presented by Disney+, entry into a cruise sweepstakes, and more. More information is available at this link.