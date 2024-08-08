Disney+ Adding New Streaming Feature Amid Upcoming Price Hike

As Disney prepares to increase prices across its streaming platforms – Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ – the company is hoping to soften the blow for subscribers by introducing an all-new feature. Beginning in September, Disney+ will offer all U.S. subscribers a "lean back" viewing experience with the introduction of continuous playlists.

Disney+ announced the upcoming addition on Aug. 6, stating that continuous playlists will bolster the Disney+ offering and provide subscribers "with both a live and on-demand streaming experience that will continue to grow throughout the year."

Continuous playlists will roll out to all U.S. subscribers beginning Sept. 4, when ABC News Live, a 24/7 premium streaming news channel, will be available, providing subscribers live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports Additionally, a curated playlist focused on preschool content, including Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie's Bow-Toons, will be available.

Four other curated playlists will roll out to Premium subscribers this fall, Disney+ said. The content will be refreshed monthly and include: Seasonal Content – a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog; Epic Stories – a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars; Throwbacks – a destination for nostalgic pop culture content; and Real Life – a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories.

"Playlists are the latest example of how we're providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+," Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said in a press release. "Whether it's news, kids' content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest."

The addition of continuous playlists comes as Disney looks to hike subscription costs across several of its streaming services beginning Oct. 17. The monthly cost of the Disney+ ad-supported tier will jump by $2 to from $7.99 to $9.99, with the price of its ad-free tier rising from $13.99 to $15.99. Hulu with Ads will rise by $2 to $9.99 per month, while the ad-free plan jumps by $1 to $18.99 per month. Meanwhile, the cost of ESPN will rise to $11.99 per month. The price hikes also impact Disney's streaming bundles, with the Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+) rising to $16.99 per month, the Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Disney+, Hulu with no ads, ESPN+) to $26.99 per month, and Hulu + Live TV (With SVOD Ads) rising $6 per month to $82.99 and Hulu + Live TV (No SVOD Ads) to $95.99.