Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2024

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Disney+. After adding everything from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 to Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3, Disney's streaming service is getting ready to bring subscribers even more TV series, movies, and originals in September 2024. The biggest title of the month will undoubtedly be Marvel Television's Agatha All Along. The series, which is set after the events of WandaVision and stars Kathryn Hahn in her role as Agatha Harkness, will have its two-episode premiere on Sept. 18, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series marks one of several Disney+ originals highlighting the September lineup, with the streamer also set to drop the final episodes of BTS's Are You Sure?! reality show and debut the new Spanish-language series Ayla & the Mirrors. September will also see Disney+ taking subscribers back to the ballroom for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. The hit ABC dancing competition returns for Season 33 on Sept. 17, with episodes airing live on both ABC and Disney+. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in September.

Sept. 4 Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes) LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Join some of your favorite Pixar characters for adventures set in the world of LEGO! Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her brothers through a "beary" rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!

Sept. 5 Are You Sure?! – Episode 6

Whenever BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, "Are You Sure?!" is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?

Sept. 7 Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

Sept. 8 Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere

Thrill-seeker Cricket Green tricks his country family into taking a "road trip" in space, which ends up endangering all of Big City.

Sept. 11 Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Sept. 12 Are You Sure?! – Episode 7

Sept. 13 Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes) LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

Sept. 17 Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Sept. 18 Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes) Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

Sept. 18 Are You Sure?! – Episode 8

Sept. 24 Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Sept. 25 FLY Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road... Disney Jr.'s Ariel – New Episodes

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of "The Little Mermaid." It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel's two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.