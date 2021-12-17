Disney+ iPhone Users Getting New Free Upgrade

Disney+ iPhone users are getting a new free upgrade to their streaming options, and it’s going to help them stay connected to loved ones. T3 reports that Disney+ is adding the SharePlay feature to their Apple app, which is available on iPhone and iPad. SharePlay allows subscribers to stream movies on FaceTime, allowing them the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family who they may not be able to be near.

In order to access the new feature, iPhone and iPad users will want to check and make sure their system software is up to date (iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey 12.1). In order to utilize SharePlay, Disney+ subscribers should follow these simple steps: Start a FaceTime call, open the Disney+ app and select the movie or TV show you want to stream, you will then be notified that you can launch SharePlay if you’d like. T3 notes that this will not affect Disney+’s GroupWatch option, which will still be available, and allows subscribers the option of streaming content for a group on other devices. The only requirement for GroupWatch is all viewers must be located in the same country.

For those interested in trying out SharePlay, but not sure what they want to watch, may we humbly suggest Home Sweet Home Alone, the newest film in the Home Alone series, which is only available to stream on Disney+. In it, original film star Devin Ratray reprises his role as Buzz McCallister, who is now a police officer. Buzz gets called to the home of a young boy named Max (Archie Yates) who was accidentally left home alone when his family flew to Japan for the holidays.

Over the years, there have been five Home Alone films, with the current reboot on Disney+, Home Sweet Home Alone, being the sixth title. After the first one, director Chris Columbus came back for the 1992 Hughes-scripted sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Then, in 1997, Raja Gosnell directed Home Alone 3, also written by Hughes. Five years later, in 2002, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House was released. It would be another decade before the fifth film, 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist would debut.

The first two Home Alone movies are credited as catapulting Macaulay Culkin to his status as one of the most recognizable child actors of all time. He would later go on to appear in big hit films such as My Girl, The Good Son, and Richie Rich. Home Sweet Home Alone debut Nov. 12 and is currently available to stream only on Disney+.