Disney+ Releases First Look Trailer of ‘Mandolarian’ Spinoff ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Star Wars franchise struck the perfect balance of nostalgia and new material on Monday in the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. The new series is less than two months away, and it looks like it will show fans more of Tattooine than ever before. So far, the response has been general excitement.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+. It is the first spinoff of The Mandalorian, picking up with Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) story right where it left off in The Mandalorian Season 2. It will also star Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and the trailer seems to show actress Jennifer Beals playing a Twi’lek. Beyond that, no official casting announcements are out, and the trailer mostly shows Boba Fett and Fennec dealing with alien characters in heavy makeup and prosthetics.

This in itself is a reason to celebrate for many fans. While later entries in the franchise swerved hard into CGI, some fans appreciate the practical effects of the original trilogy and the way that The Mandalorian has expanded on them. If The Book of Boba Fett intends to do the same, it will earn a lot of points with that crowd.

The story of the new series also seems relatively straightforward. It centers around Boba Fett trying to seize control of the criminal empire left behind by Jabba the Hutt, with Fennec serving as his right hand. He pledges to do so with “respect,” not “fear,” but the trailer ends with him ominously daring the other criminals at the table to test his limits.

Lucasfilm has made several attempts to give Boba Fett his own title in the Star Wars catalog – both before and after the Disney acquisition. Most reports over the years hinted that it would be a movie, and it was not clear that it would end up being a series until Fett appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 in 2020. It’s not clear how much this series shares in common with the earlier iterations that were developed.

The Book of Boba Fett will take place at the same point in the Star Wars timeline as The Mandalorian and the upcoming series Ahsoka. The upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to take place earlier, between the events of Episode III and Episode IV, while the upcoming series Andor is expected to take place around the same time following Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he helps form the Rebellion. Both of those series are expected to premiere sometime in 2022, along with The Mandalorian Season 3. There are three other series in the works with no release dates yet.

That’s not even considering animated projects, other media like novels, comic books and video games, or the next movie on the slate which is Rogue Squadron, due out in December of 2023. There is a lot for Star Wars fans to look forward to, but for now, everyone’s favorite bounty hunter is next on the list. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+.