Disney Renames Controversial 'Star Wars' Ship, and Some Fans Are Lashing Out

Star Wars fans are in a fresh outrage this week after realizing that Disney has quietly changed the name of Boba Fett's ship. The cruiser was previously known as "Slave-1," but the latest LEGO set release lists it only as "Boba Fett's Starship." Representatives from LEGO now indicate that the name change is official, although Disney has not confirmed this news.

"We're not calling it 'Slave I' anymore," LEGO's Michael Lee Stockwell told Jedi News. "Everybody is [dropping the name.] It's probably not something which has been announced publicly, but it is just something that Disney doesn't want to use anymore." Stockwell is the leade designer on LEGO's Star Wars projects, including the new 478-piece set depicting Boba Fett's Starship in fine detail.

Disney has not commented on the reports of this name change, nor have any representatives from the company responded to other outlets' requests for further comment. In the meantime, fans on social media are lashing out at what some see as a pointless change to the franchise's canon.

Disney is known for being extremely careful about potentially offensive material, especially on its streaming service Disney+, where most of its Star Wars content is now held. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Disney has held regular meetings with several different advocacy groups since 2019 to flag any potentially offensive material in its content.

For what it's worth, the name change seems to be taking effect slowly. A version of the LEGO set is currently for sale on stores like Amazon with the name "Slave-1" firmly in place. However, that has not stopped defensive fans from raging against Disney and extrapolating more political reasons for the change as well. Scroll down for a look at what they're saying.