Jeremy Bulloch Dead: 'Star Wars' Fans Mourn Loss of Boba Fett Actor

The Star Wars fandom runs deep and holds its actors and actresses to its highest standards. There was never a doubt when it came to Boba Fett and the man who first brought him to life, Jeremy Bulloch, as the most famous bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away became one of the most popular characters to emerge from the first trilogy and beyond. On Thursday, Bulloch passed away at the age of 75, bringing the Star Wars community together in mourning.

Bulloch first debuted in his Boba Fett gear in 1980 when Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back came out. He reprised that same role three years later in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. That also marked his final appearance as Boba Fett in the first trilogy as the character was sent to his death -- at least it seemed so -- in a sarlacc pit. Bulloch’s roots in Star Wars lore didn’t end there, though. He made a cameo as Captain Colton in Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The character of Boba Fett, however, has seen a new revival, this time expanding on the mystery that surrounded Bulloch’s version in the films. Temuera Morrison, who played the father of the bounty hunter, Jango Fett, in the second trilogy, has taken the mantle of Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian. His emergence on the screen, and the story of how he survived his apparent death in Episode VI, has brought a whole new level of fandom to the character first portrayed by Bulloch.