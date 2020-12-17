Jeremy Bulloch Dead: 'Star Wars' Fans Mourn Loss of Boba Fett Actor
The Star Wars fandom runs deep and holds its actors and actresses to its highest standards. There was never a doubt when it came to Boba Fett and the man who first brought him to life, Jeremy Bulloch, as the most famous bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away became one of the most popular characters to emerge from the first trilogy and beyond. On Thursday, Bulloch passed away at the age of 75, bringing the Star Wars community together in mourning.
Bulloch first debuted in his Boba Fett gear in 1980 when Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back came out. He reprised that same role three years later in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. That also marked his final appearance as Boba Fett in the first trilogy as the character was sent to his death -- at least it seemed so -- in a sarlacc pit. Bulloch’s roots in Star Wars lore didn’t end there, though. He made a cameo as Captain Colton in Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in 2005.
The character of Boba Fett, however, has seen a new revival, this time expanding on the mystery that surrounded Bulloch’s version in the films. Temuera Morrison, who played the father of the bounty hunter, Jango Fett, in the second trilogy, has taken the mantle of Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian. His emergence on the screen, and the story of how he survived his apparent death in Episode VI, has brought a whole new level of fandom to the character first portrayed by Bulloch.
It is a sad day! The legend #JeremyBulloch, #BobaFett has passed away. We thank for your work in bringing everyone's favorite bounty hunter to life! You will be missed. RIP #JeremyBulloch pic.twitter.com/m0PEBrBGRP— Vader's Vault (@VadersVault) December 17, 2020
Gutted to hear the loveliest of men #JeremyBulloch has left us. A sweet, funny man who always had time to chat, to share and to laugh; so delightfully self effacing. I shall miss you so much. My thoughts are with his wife Maureen, his three sons and his wonderful extended family. pic.twitter.com/mURcSSGp0C— Nicola Bryant (@thenicolabryant) December 17, 2020
We lost the great #JeremyBulloch today. Rest In Peace. #BobaFett #StarWars #TheEmpireStrikesBack #ReturnOfTheJedi pic.twitter.com/FcrYf7lkXa— Teo Dimov (@teodimov) December 17, 2020
RIP to the original ❤️ thank you #JeremyBulloch pic.twitter.com/woh7F8OW9u— Alex Warnham (@AlexWarnham1998) December 17, 2020
Can 2020 please just stop!!!!!— 💖 MENA 💖 (@Mena_GP_) December 17, 2020
We've lost another legend and my heart hurts right now. RIP #JeremyBulloch May the Force be with you Sir pic.twitter.com/aAyeYpATxs
Rest in Peace to Jeremy Bulloch, the man who brought Boba Fett to life in the Original Trilogy.
❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/pZkGB4PkVq— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) December 17, 2020
RIP @Jeremybulloch. @bobafett. I'll never forget meeting u pic.twitter.com/UGXhGIjBhL— Nevil Gadd (@nevilgadd) December 17, 2020
Noooo 2020 sucks. Rip boba Fett #rip #jeremybulloch #starwars pic.twitter.com/ox92Pelyny— Rob (@RobvdWerf) December 17, 2020