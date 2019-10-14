Disney+: Best Movies Coming to the Upcoming Streaming Service

Disney+ officially revealed the list of every movie that will be available when the service launches on Nov. 12. The list is gigantic, and was unveiled title by title in a Twitter thread that included more than 300 individual tweets. The list includes selections from Disney’s library of animated classics, to obscure live-action titles. A handful of 20th Century Fox movies will also be available.

Aside from the catalog of past titles, Disney+ will include new content, like the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The Lady and the Tramp remake and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will also be available at launch date.

Here’s a look at some of the best movies that will be available, including some lesser-known titles.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Disney’s first live-action movie without any animation was 1950’s Treasure Island, which will be available on Disney+. The studio’s first great live-action achievement thought was this ambitious adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The action-adventure featuring James Mason and Kirk Douglas is still one of the best movies of its kind. It won Oscars for Best Special Effects and Best Color Art Direction.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

After World War II, Disney dedicated the animation department to making inexpensive “package” movies made up of shorts featuring popular entertainers of the day. The last of these is the best, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. The film features two fantastic stories, both still familiar today. The Wind in the Willows is narrated by Basil Rathbone, while The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is narrated by Bing Crosby.

Polyanna (1960)

Polyanna kicked off Hayley Mills’ tenure at the studio. The beloved live-action film earned Mills a special Oscar Juvenile Award for her performance as the title character. Sure, it’s a little too cheery, but it’s an adaptation of Polyanna and audiences should expect nothing else. Its inclusion on Disney+ can help parents introduce it to a whole new generation.

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

The Great Mouse Detective came at the tail-end of Disney’s “dark” period and was co-directed by future Aladdin filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements. The film was a big hit when it came out, but it was quickly overshadowed by The Little Mermaid and other Disney Renaissance films. It features an amazing voice cast, headlined by Vincent Price, and includes a nail-biting finale inside Big Ben.

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Today, The Rescuers Down Under is remembered – if at all – as a technical achievement. It was the first film to be completed digitally, thanks to the use of the new CAPS (Computer Animation Production System). The Rescuers Down Under was also the first sequel to be produced by the Walt Disney Feature Animation team. It certainly is not as great as the 1977 original film (also on Disney+), but it’s a fun adventure in Australia, featuring George C. Scott in the voice cast.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins was Walt Disney’s crowning film achievement before his death in 1966. The movie was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar and won Julie Andrews Best Actress. It is still practically perfect in every way. Unfortunately, the decent sequel Mary Poppins Returns will not be available at Disney+’s launch.

Old Yeller (1957)

Old Yeller is a Disney live-action classic just begging to be seen by a new audience. If you think the murder of Bambi’s mother is a tough moment to see as a child, just wait until you see the end of Old Yeller. The film features great performances, especially by the young Tommy Kirk.

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

While Disney has proven time and again it has no idea what to do with the Muppets, at least all the Muppet movies Disney owns will be available right away. This includes the underrated The Great Muppet Caper. It’s not as great as The Muppet Movie, but it’s a unique Muppets story. It is also filled to the brim with the Muppets’ trademark celebrity cameos.

Fantasia (1940)

Disney will have all five of the studio’s Golden Age classics – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo and Bambi – available on Disney+ at the start. Fantasia remains an incredible achievement in animation history and a great way to introduce classical music to younger audiences (even if Leopold Stokowski’s arrangements change things up a bit). The underrated sequel Fantasia 2000 will also be available.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is Disney’s first feature film, which alone makes it an interesting film to check out. But it’s also still incredibly entertaining. The songs still hold up well and the animation is absolutely beautiful. It will leave you longing for the days when 2D animated films included painstakingly painted backgrounds.