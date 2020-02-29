Disney+ Announces ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Is on the Way

Disney+ has its next nostalgia-driven reboot ready to go. On Thursday, Disney announced that a revival of The Proud Family is coming soon. The new series is titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The Proud Family will be back soon, and prouder than ever! Disney made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday before more details emerged. The main cast of voice actors will reportedly reprise their roles. According to Good Morning America, that includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

The show will also feature Karen Malina White returning as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, an all-new Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus! And the best part? The original cast is reprising their voice roles. pic.twitter.com/zsfIQXd0b4 — Disney (@Disney) February 27, 2020

The minds behind the scenes are returning as well. That means producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are back. Calvin Brown, Jr., a writer on the original series, will be a co-executive producer on the reboot, as well as the story editor.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” said Smith and Farquhar in a joint statement after the news broke.

So far, there is no release date in place for the reboot, although it is apparently well underway already. Production has already started, and Disney is hoping to start drumming up excitement now.

The Proud Family is one of The Disney Channel‘s most beloved and enduring series. It ran from September of 2001 to August of 2005 originally, with two seasons comprising 52 total episodes. That does not include a follow-up movie as well as an unaired pilot.

The show was The Disney Channel’s first animated original series, and it was not almost joined the other cartoons on Nickelodeon instead. It was shuffled from Disney to Nick and then back again, making it the first original animated series on The Disney Channel not produced exclusively within the company.

The show centered around 14-year-old Penny Proud, looking to assert her independence while muddling through junior high school. Her family and friends formed a cast of silly characters, yet the series always fell back on the bonds of community and family in the end.

Such a great way to wrap up #BlackHistoryMonth by bringing back an iconic show like The Proud Family. https://t.co/EkeCCRlC3z — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) February 27, 2020

Fans were excited enough when the original episodes of The Proud Family became available to stream on Disney+, but news of the reboot sent them over the edge. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reboot, and hoping for more news soon.