Hilary Duff Addresses 'Lizzie McGuire' Delay, Wants Disney to Allow Series to Move to Hulu

Hilary Duff has now officially addressed the rumors surrounding the delayed Lizzie McGuire revival at Disney+. Hot on the heels of creator Terri Minsky speaking out about the series and her departure, Duff released a statement on Instagram directly addressing Disney.

Duff starts the statement off by saying how excited she was to bring back Lizzie McGuire to the screen for fans, and still is despite the production stalling.

"Was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on [Disney+] and my passion remains!" Duff writes. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a [30-year-old's] journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Duff continues her statement by tossing out a specific solution to Disney execs who could make a decision to save the show.

"It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relateable," Duff added. "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Minsky spoke with Variety earlier in the week about the status of Lizzie McGuire and her exit back in January.

"It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion," Minsky told the outlet.

The talk of moving the show to Hulu follows a similar situation with Love, Victor, the spin-off for Love, Simon making the move from one streaming service to the other. The controversial decision earned a passing comment from Duff online saying , "Sounds familiar," leaving many speculating about her frustration.

Disney released a statement back in January, noting their intention with the series compared to the direction it had been heading in.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."