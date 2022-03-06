Disney+ Adds Another Marvel Series After Netflix Originals Move to Service

Disney+ continues to bring all of the Marvel titles home, and in the wake of the Netflix originals like Daredevil and Jessica Jones heading to the streaming service, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is following suit and will be available on March 15. The Avengers spin-off aired on ABC for seven seasons from 2013 until ending its run in 2020 and followed a team lead by the not-so-dead Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg. The series also starred Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Ian De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Henry Simmons.

Since the show wrapped up in 2020, this streaming service shift doesn’t make a huge difference (although fans are already jonesing for a reboot), but the cast is excited to be officially brought into the fold nonetheless. Gregg excitedly retweeted the news, writing “Let us…GO!”

Henstridge is also excited for more people to discover the oft-overlooked show. “Oh, I love it!” she told TVLine. “I mean, [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.] living on is wonderful, especially somewhere like Disney+ where you can discover it amongst the other shows. If you like Daredevil, you’re probably going to like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Henstridge played tech genius Jemma Simmons, who was one half of the popular romance “FitzSimmons” alongside De Caestecker’s Leo Fitz.

“New people can discover it there, and then there is the nostalgia of being able to binge a show that has seven seasons, which is really cool,” Henstridge continued. “I’m really happy. It feels like a very good home for it.” While the parental controls on Disney+ were adjusted In order to house the Netflix originals, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fits more Into the tone of the Disney+ originals like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.