ABC Series Sparks Revival Interest Among Social Media a Year Following Finale

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end in 2020. Over a year after the finale, fans are calling for ABC to revive the superhero series. On Twitter, the “#SaveAgentsOfShield” campaign among fans seems to be picking up some major steam.

Agents of Shield starred Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge, amongst others. The show served as a spinoff of The Avengers, as it took place following the Battle of New York. After seven seasons, the series came to an end in July 2020. Even though Agents of Shield ended over a year ago, fans have recently sparked renewed interest in bringing the show back.

On Twitter, the “#SaveAgentsOfShield” hashtag has been flooded with fans expressing their hopes that the show and its characters can return in some fashion. Check out what those very fans are saying.

Paved The Way

This fan said that Agents of Shield paved the way for other Marvel programs on television. Due to its legacy, they want to see the characters elsewhere in the MCU.

Want Them Back

Fans everywhere agreed to use the “#SaveAgentsOfShield” hashtag in order to start the conservation about reviving the show. It has certainly gained a lot of traction so far.

Missing It

Another fan reflected on the show by posting some photos of the characters. They’re really “missing” them right now.

Clarifying

While some fans want the show back in any form, others have pointed out that the campaign is expressly tied to the characters in the show. They want to see them in other Marvel programs.

It’s Time

Fans won’t let Agents of Shield die without a fight. They believe that it’s past time that Marvel takes action.

Speaking Out

This fan pointed out that they want to see the Agents of Shield characters come back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some fashion. Maybe Marvel will take notice of this major campaign.

Nothing But Love

Many couldn’t help but notice that the Agents of Shield fandom is alive and well even though the series isn’t on anymore. Viewers are definitely passionate about the show to this day.