DirectTV Customers Flip Over Primetime Blackout Glitch

It was not a good night to have your TV provider cut out, as DirectTV learned on Wednesday night. The AT&T satellite service apparently went dark around 8:45 p.m. ET in homes all across the country. If missing the best in what prime-time TV has to offer wasn’t bad enough, it came as many Americans are just getting used to the concept of self-quarantining to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Given that the federal government has begun urging people to isolate themselves wherever possible, as well as practice the act of social distancing, which a few celebrities have been openly advocating for and encouraging their fans to do the same. Under these circumstances, evening TV is one of the few reliable sources of normalcy for people.

Granted, the blackout only lasted for a few minutes and based on multiple reports, was back up and running by 9 p.m. ET. Still, those 15-ish minutes made viewers everywhere miss out on critical moments of The Masked Singer, Survivor and Chicago Med. And they had stories to tell.

Damn u @directv!! I missed one of the biggest #survivor moves in history because y’all had to go and do updates and screw up my remote control! U suck donkey nads!! — AuntJ (@favAuntJulie) March 19, 2020

Directv messed up my survivor recording and lost the last 8 minutes wow who do I have to sue? — j (@jeremymsmalls) March 19, 2020

@DIRECTV didn’t record all of survivor on my DVR & I kissed apparently one of the greatest tribals of all time. What a piece of shit company. #Survivor — Katelyn Pedoto (@katelyn_noell) March 19, 2020

So the @DirecTV receiver decides to reset while I’m watching #Survivor‘s tribal council. Nice. #Fail — T Dog Media (@tdogmedia) March 19, 2020

I’m so sad as a huge Survivor fan I watch every week but my directv froze & I totally missed the second tribal so I have no idea what went down about Sandra getting voted out #SurvivorWinnersAtWar #Survivor40 #Survivor — Jill (@Manateeluv) March 19, 2020

Damn @foxnetworks and @DIRECTV , so glad that your services break up during the masked singer, but the commercials come through crystal clear, ya know, when you’re getting paid for advertising space. This is just stupid. — ProtoKoL_X (@ProtoKoLX_TV) March 19, 2020

So I’m watching my new favorite show @MaskedSingerFOX, and a few min before they were going to unmask someone, my @DIRECTV decided to do a reboot!!! 😩😡 WHY!!!!!! 😞😢 pic.twitter.com/8y7dWeMm6D — Tammy Shaw #Loveeternal ❤️ (@Tammy_Shaw) March 19, 2020

Why must there always be an update at the most inopportune time. This time, missed the @MaskedSingerFOX reveal! Thanks @DIRECTV — Amanda (@MandaC777) March 19, 2020

My #Directv goes out right before the reveal on the masked singer and now it’s probably not recording expedition unknown either! 😭 — 💚Kellie Bevino🍀 (@Kellie_Shae) March 19, 2020

Hey @DIRECTV you suck…. ruining the masked singer to rebuild scheduler 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shopgirl82 (@JosandiPerez) March 19, 2020

No television or news updates during the Coronavirus outbreak. Thanks, DirecTV! #DirecTVHasCOVID19 — SPChartville1920 (@spchartville) March 19, 2020

My direct tv bill too high to be acting like this 🤦🏽‍♀️😩 — M.🖤 (@ms_garciaa) March 19, 2020

this is one hell of a bad time to have #directtv go down! argh — TRM (@the1realmartian) March 19, 2020

#QuarantineLife now Directv went dark and we might have to read a book. pic.twitter.com/fJVI5okmRD — Jason Sklar (@jasonsklar) March 19, 2020

Who need Directv? — Damar Hill (@inmemoryofdesi5) March 19, 2020

DirecTV has not commented on the glitch as of press time.