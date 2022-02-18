‘Destination Fear: Trail to Terror’ Trailer Takes Fans Back to the Terrifying Beginning (Exclusive)

Go back to the beginning with the Destination Fear crew. Watch Dakota Laden and his sister, Chelsea Laden, embark on their first terrifying road trip with best friends Tanner Wiseman and Coalin Smith in Destination Fear: Trail to Terror, the two-hour documentary coming exclusively to discovery+ on Thursday, February 24.

PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the documentary genesis of hit series Destination Fear, shot back in 2015, as the crew embarked on their first experiment with the nature of fear – spending the night alone in some of the most haunted locations in the country. “This was truthfully the beginning for us. Our first terrifying road trip,” Dakota told PopCulture. “When we went into Trail to Terror, not all of us were even convinced that the paranormal was real. This was going to be the big test for us to find out…and let me tell you, we found out right away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We thought this was going to be challenging. We thought this would be scary. But none of us were prepared for how draining and perplexing an experience it would be,” he continued. The unforgettable experience may have changed the course of the Destination Fear stars’ lives forever, but this will be the first time the documentary will be available for fans to watch at home.

“Trail to Terror, it is a documentary, but it also is a challenge. It’s a total experiment,” Dakota says in the trailer. “I think if you’re gonna capture real fear on camera, this is the way to do it. We’re gonna be at huge, scary places, sleeping in separate rooms, super far apart.” He continues, “I’ve always liked fear. I love the idea of fear. Fear is cool.”

But will that fear get to be too much as the friend group travels from terrifying location to terrifying location, spending the night alone? With Dakota being the only one with an idea of what lies ahead, the trailer shows just how real things get once the sun goes down and the fear rises. Destination Fear: Trail to Terror streams exclusively on discovery+ starting Thursday, February 24.