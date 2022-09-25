'Dead to Me' Season 3's Release Date, Trailer Finally Arrive During Netflix TUDUM Event

Dead to Me Season 3 is finally on its way, over two and a half years after Netflix released Season 2. The streamer shared the specific release date and first teaser trailer on Saturday during its TUDUM event. The show's production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and star Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. Dead to Me Season 3 will be released on Nov. 17.

The 90-second teaser focuses on the friendship between Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) and Jen Harding (Applegate), which has gone through its fair share of ups and downs during the first 20 episodes. Now that both of them have deaths on their hands, their relationship seems stronger than ever. Jen even admits to Det. Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) that she killed Steve Wood (James Marsden), Judy's ex-fiance. There is also a scene of Judy reading a letter from Jen, in which Jen admits that her life had its fair share of problems long before they met.

"You are the best friend I've ever known. The best person I've ever known," Jen wrote to Judy. "And we survived because we had each other," Judy is heard telling Jen. "Have each other," Jen corrected her. The trailer ended with Jen in the hospital, wearing a neck brace as she and Judy beg for a doctor to help. In the Season 2 cliffhanger, Steve's twin Ben (also Marsden) crashed his car into an SUV with Jen and Judy before fleeing the scene.

Dead to Me launched way back in May 2019, with Season 2 following a year later. The series was created by Liz Feldman and includes Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Applegate, and Christie Smith as executive producers. Season 1 scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Applegate and Cardellini were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

In August 2021, Applegate announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis earlier that year. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," she tweeted. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

When the show was renewed for Season 3 in July 2020, Feldman confirmed it would be the show's last. "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make," Feldman said at the time. "And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."