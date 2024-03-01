'Days of Our Lives' Star Gets Temporarily Replaced

Days of Our Lives is seeing another casting shakeup. Soap Opera Digest reports that Jessica Serfaty, who has portrayed Sloan Peterson on the long-running soap since 2022, will be temporarily replaced for three episodes, set to air the week of Mar. 4. The Kominsky Method star Natasha Hall will take her place. The reasoning for the replacement is unknown, but a spokesperson for Days did confirm that it is only temporary.

The temporary replacement comes at a very critical time for Sloan's storyline right now. She is pretending that the baby she and Greg Vaughan's Eric are raising together is theirs when, in reality, it's Nicole's (Arianne Zucker). As with any temporary casting switch on a soap opera, this should not affect the storyline, but it will surely be interesting to see how Sloan continues to keep the secret and how Hall will do.

Natasha Hall's most recent credits include new Max comedy Bookie and comedy film A Little White Lie. She portrayed Yvette on three episodes of Netflix's The Kominsky Method in 2021, with other credits including SEAL Team, Mom, S.W.A.T., Game Night, NCIS: Los Angeles, Faking It, Castle, 90210, Entourage, and Everybody Hates Chris. She will soon be able to add Days of Our Lives to her filmography, and even though it's not for long, it will be exciting to see what she brings to the table.

This marks the latest big casting news for the soap. Just recently, fan favorites Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers reprised their roles as Eli and Lani Grant. Meanwhile, in January, Steve Burton confirmed his exit after filming his final scenes as Harris Michaels in December. It's not so surprising, as any soap experiences its fair share of exits, returns, and temporary replacements. It's what makes the series that much more intriguing.

Fans tuning in to Days of Our Lives next week should expect a little bit of a change but shouldn't be alarmed when they see that Sloan Peterson is not played by Jessica Serfaty. Luckily, it won't last very long, and she should be back on the screen soon after, depending on the reason for her temporary absence. New episodes of Days of Our Lives drop weekdays on Peacock. Much more drama is in store, and that baby storyline will definitely be one to look out for, no matter who is playing Sloan.