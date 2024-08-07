Alison Sweeney to Return to 'Days of Our Lives'

Alison Sweeney is returning to Days of Our Lives. The actress made her Days debut in 1987 as Adrienne Johnson Kiraikis in a single episode for flashbacks. She then came on as Sami Brady in 1993 until 2015. She returned two years later and has since made numerous appearances for brief storylines. Her last appearance on Days of Our Lives was two years ago.

"I was thrilled to be invited to return," Sweeney told TV Insider. "I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I'm so glad to make it happen." Sweeney had initially departed Days to focus on other projects, such as various Hallmark films, but it certainly seems like she's still as happy as ever to return as Sami Brady whenever she can.

(Photo: Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas -- Pictured: (l-r) Drake Hogestyn as John Black. Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady, Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans - Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"We were all trying to figure out how long it's been; no one could remember!" Sweeney explained. "I remembered Sami's grand exit storming out of the DiMera mansion. I was interested to hear how and why they were bringing Sami back to town. With Sami it could be anything." It's unknown how many episodes Sweeney will be appearing in, but the episodes will be premiering in 2025 on Peacock.

As for Alison Sweeney's upcoming appearance, she admitted she still gets first-day jitters even despite being on Days of Our Lives for over 20 years. "I definitely get nervous every time," Sweeney said. "I always wonder if I can still memorize all these lines. I mean, when I'm doing the movies for Hallmark, we film eight or nine pages at most. Today, I have 30-plus pages. It definitely pulls on different skills. And everyone at Days is used to doing it every day. I don't want to be the one they're waiting for."

Since leaving Days, Sweeney has mostly been doing Hallmark movies, most recently starring as the titular character in the Hannah Swensen Mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The latest one, One Bad Apple, released in April. Even though she is as busy as ever, it's nice that she is willing to come back to Salem every once in a while when she's able to. Fans will want to tune in to Days of Our Lives in 2025 when Sweeney's episodes air on Peacock and Sami Brady makes her grand return.