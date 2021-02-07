Dax Shepard Says Wife Kristen Bell ‘Wasn’t Thrilled’ With Her Depiction on ‘Top Gear America’ Van Mural

✖

Top Gear America aired its third episode on Friday, "Future Classic," but many viewers of the show are still talking about an old van previously featured. Specifically, they have continued to express appreciation for host Dax Shepard and the mural that depicts him and his wife, Kristen Bell in a fashion befitting a film from the 1970s. Though Bell wasn't the biggest fan of the design.

The trio of hosts — Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington — spoke to PopCulture.com about the first three episodes and bringing Top Gear back to the United States. During this conversation, Shepard provided some background about the mural from "Overlanding for 5K." He explained that Chuck Norris was the inspiration and shot down the notion that the design was referencing Bell's film Fanboys, which also featured a similar mural.

"[The van] was inspired by Breaker Breaker, a Chuck Norris movie," Shepard told PopCulture. "I've always loved those 70s muraled up vans. I've wanted one. And my wife is pretty adamant that's the one vehicle she doesn't want in our driveway. But she wasn't thrilled with the level of 'female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural. Understandably. And my kind of excuse was we had to honor the era in which this was popular. It didn't fly."

While the mural's design wasn't a hit, it did provide a unique viewing experience for fans of Top Gear America. Shepard's van bounced across the Arizona wilderness while trying to keep up with Bovingdon's custom Nissan 350z and Corddry's Toyota 4Runner. Achieving this goal was not simple considering that Shepard's van also featured a water bed that weighed him down while driving up steep inclines.

Ultimately, the waterbed became too much of an issue for Shepard. He had to shed some weight, so he turned to his co-host. Corddry took out a massive Bowie knife and cut open the bed like it was the dragon on the side of the van.

Three episodes in, Top Gear America has put the trio of hosts in unique situations. They tried overlanding in custom vehicles, raced brand-new cars worth a considerable amount of money and attempted to find odd vehicles that will become collector's items in the future. They have also dealt with a few breakdowns in the process.

