'Top Gear America' Hosts Talk Trash and Burn Rubber in Exclusive Clip

The first two episodes of Top Gear America will be exclusively available on the MotorTrend app starting on Friday, providing viewers with the opportunity to see new hosts Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon rave about some incredible cars. Prior to the premiere, the MotorTrend Group released an exclusive clip from the "Supercars" episode. The three hosts talk trash to each other before burning rubber in a street race.

The brief clip shows Shepard in a Shelby GT500, Corddry in a Porsche GT3 and Bovingdon in a McLaren GT. "Rob, by my calculations, you're down two cylinders and some forced induction. So I pray for you and your family," Shepard jokes at the start of the clip. Corddry fires back with "how dare you talk about my forced induction!" The banter continues as Shepard and Bovingdon determine how many car lengths the McLaren will win the race by.

The exclusive clip does not reveal which driver and car win the street race, but it does provide a glimpse into the comments that will take place during the first season of Top Gear America. All three hosts have technical knowledge about a variety of vehicles, so there will be more in-depth conversations. However, they will also poke fun at each other and their abilities behind the wheel.

While the race between the high-powered cars takes center stage during the first episode of Top Gear America, two of the hosts also try to provide crucial motorsports education. Specifically, Bovingdon and Shepard try to teach Corddry how to properly drift a GT500. Shepard then heads to the airport to pay tribute to the Lamborghini Huracan.

The first episode of Top Gear America will highlight expensive cars with loads of horsepower, but the second, "Overlanding for 5K," will take the hosts in an entirely different direction. This episode sends the trio to Flagstaff, Arizona to determine if "self-reliant overland travel" is possible in $5,000 vehicles instead of custom, expensive vans. Shepard also gets behind the wheel of the Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody to find out if it is capable of so much more than simply driving quickly in a straight line.

Headlined by Shepard, Corddry and Bovingdon, Top Gear America will be available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, starting on Friday. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. Paying for the service provides an ad-free experience and early access to popular shows, as well as the entire run of the British Top Gear. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.