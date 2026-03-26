Gillian Anderson Shares Update on Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X-Files’ Reboot

Gillian Anderson has more to share about the upcoming X-Files reboot.

Hulu gave Ryan Coogler’s reboot a pilot order in February.

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The new series, written and directed by the Oscar winner, will star Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond “when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Via Deadline, Anderson appeared at Awesome Con recently, where she teased the pilot during a panel. She revealed she had had “a few conversations” with Coogler, which may or may not lead to her reprising her beloved role of Agent Dana Scully. “I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance because it’s gonna be f—ing cool,” she continued. “It’s something different. It’s different, and it’s special, so give it a break.”

Gillian starred opposite David Duchovny on the original X-Files as Agent Dana Scully. The series originally ran for nine seasons, from 1993 to 2001 on Fox, spawning the 1998 film The X-Files: Fight the Future. In 2008, the second film, I Want to Believe, was released, followed by the show’s revival in 2016 with a six-episode 10th season. Due to its success, a 10-episode 11th season was ordered and premiered in 2018.

In January, Coogler revealed why he wanted to reboot The X-Files, telling Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, “That show is what I used to watch with my mom. It’s one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made. [Series creator] Chris Carter will tell you, he was trying to make Kolchak: The Night Stalker, and for me that’s what it’s all about: When you as an artist [are] trying to capture something that you were influenced by and make something totally new.”

Jennier Yale will serve as showrunner for the new reboot. As of now, additional details have not been shared, including whether or not fans can truly expect Scully to make a return and if she will be bringing Mulder with her. In the meantime, all 11 seasons of The X-Files are streaming on Hulu. More information will likely be released in the coming weeks, as the pilot continues to take shape. Then, fans will just have to wait and see if it will be moving forward.