David Beckham Documentary Series Sets Netflix Release Date

David Beckham will be featured in a new documentary series that will stream on Netflix. It was recently announced that Beckham will premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 4 and will feature four episodes. Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens directed the docuseries, and Academy Award winner John Battsek is the producer.

"David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is," the official synopsis states. "From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

Beckham and the boss. This all-new four-part docuseries tells the story of the global football star and cultural icon. BECKHAM premieres this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4YswMAzmFc — Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2023

Stevens recently spoke to PEOPLE about Beckham and said he was surprised at how willing Beckham was to tell his story. "He wasn't what I expected at all. He was so open. He's like, I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does. And then I started doing research and I was like, 'Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.' I had no idea. And then when I met with him and Victoria, I was like, oh my God, they're going to be fun. They're going to be good. They're going to be fun and they're going to be difficult and it's going to be great."

Stevens went on to talk about one of goals he wanted to reach while making the documentary series. "I knew I wanted to make a story about family and fathers and sons," Stevens said. "Father being his real dad, father being Sir Alex Ferguson, father being all the father figures that kind of push these elite athletes to becoming who they are. And I knew that it was going to be kind of a love story about him and his wife and him and his family because they are such a unit. I didn't realize until I was with them just how much of a unit they are."

Beckham, 48, is a legendary soccer star who is known for his time with Manchester United and the England national team. He helped Manchester United win the Premier League six times and won the FIFA World Player of the Year Silver Award in 1999 and 2001. Beckham married Victoria Beckham (formerly Adams) in 1999, and she was a member of the Spice Girls. The couple has four children together, including sons Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and Romeo Beckham, 21.