Netflix Fired Danny Masterson After Last Day of Filming

The fact that Netflix fired The Ranch actor Danny Masterson was a surprise to few. That he was officially terminated after he was done filming will be.

Huffington Post reported that Masterson’s last day of filming for The Ranch‘s second season was Monday, the same day that news broke alleging that a Netflix executive had claimed that the streaming service “doesn’t believe” the four women who have come forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ′The Ranch.′ Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” the streaming company wrote in a statement released Monday morning.

The 42-year-old’s history of sexual assault accusations dates back to 2004, when a woman accused the actor of raping her the year prior. The case failed to move forward after the Church of Scientology, which Masterson is a member of, submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists denying the woman’s accusations. Since then, an additional three women have alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in the 2000s.

Masterson began his stint on Netflix’s The Ranch in 2016, and the show quickly became a fan favorite. News that he will be written off of the show has left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths, many believing that without Masterson, the show is all but dead.

The actor is still set to appear in the second half of the show’s second season, and it’s alleged that he will still make appearances in the previously announced third season as his character is slowly written off.