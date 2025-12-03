Awkwafina Lands New Apple TV Show

Awkwafina’s getting a new show on Apple TV.

The streamer has announced that the actress and comedian will be starring in and executive producing The Unlikely Cook with Awkwafina.

The eight-episode unscripted food series will see Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, embarking on a “deeply personal cross-country journey as she explores contemporary Asian American cuisine, starting with her family’s remarkable legacy.” The Crazy Rich Asians star’s family ran Lum’s, an iconic Cantonese restaurant in Flushing, New York, and the very first in a now thriving Chinatown. “But despite growing up in the family business, she can’t cook. At all. She could ruin an instant ramen.”

“I’ve never been trusted around a kitchen, so I thank everyone involved for opening that part of my house up to me,” she said. “Food has been a huge part of my family’s history, and to be able to explore and reconnect with that legacy has been an incredibly rare and very special opportunity.”

The Emmy winner will get help from acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and her characterful family as she “travels the country to explore what it takes to master Asian food in the kitchen and whether she will ultimately reimagine Lum’s legacy for today.” The Unlikely Cook with Awkwafina is produced for Apple TV by Twofour and is executive produced by Awkwafina, David Brindley, Italy Reiss, and Caroline Davies. Apple TV and Twofour previously collaborated on the Emmy-nominated travel series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.

Awkwafina is best known for roles in Ocean’s Eight, Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid, as well as Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, which she also created with Teresa Tsiao. She can most recently be seen in Poker Face and Black Mirror, and also lent her voice to Marvel Zombies and The Bad Guys 2. Additional credits include Jackpot!, IF, Kung Fu Panda 4, Migration, Quiz Lady, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Additional information on The Unlikely Cook with Awkwafina, such as a premiere date, but more details should be announced soon. At the very least, Awkwafina has a lot more on the way, as she has several projects in the works, so she’s staying as busy as ever these days.