120 New TV Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in November 2025

A new month means new content on all your favorite streaming services, and Peacock has plenty of notable additions.

The streamer’s serving up a real Thanksgiving feast this month, with plenty of new movies and TV shows to gobble up.

The biggest TV show on the streamer this November is All Her Fault, a series about a mother searching for her missing child starring Sarah Snook (Succession), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). It releases November 6.

Also worth noting are Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, a new travel series with the beloved comedian, and the beginning of Bel-Air‘s fourth season, a dramatic and edgy reimagining of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Read below for the full list.

November 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me*

Despicable Me 2*

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D*

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing*

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black*

Men in Black II*

Men in Black 3*

Men in Black: International*

Midway (1976)

Minions*

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal*

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage*

Walking Tall

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty*

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

November 2

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)

November 3

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)

November 4

America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

November 5

Inside*

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

November 6

All Her Fault, Season 1

Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary

November 7

Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)

November 8

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

November 10

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2

The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2

November 11

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8

November 12

Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)*

November 13

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1

November 15

The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)

November 16

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (NBC Sports)

November 17

BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1

The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)

November 18

Cold Justice, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

November 19

A Thousand And One*

November 20

A Different Breed, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Purina)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expend4bles*

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

November 21

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

November 22

Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

November 24

Bel-Air, Season 4

BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)

November 26

Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)

November 28

The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)

November 30

Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)