120 New TV Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in November 2025

A new month means new content on all your favorite streaming services, and Peacock has plenty of notable additions.
The streamer’s serving up a real Thanksgiving feast this month, with plenty of new movies and TV shows to gobble up.
The biggest TV show on the streamer this November is All Her Fault, a series about a mother searching for her missing child starring Sarah Snook (Succession), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). It releases November 6.
Also worth noting are Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, a new travel series with the beloved comedian, and the beginning of Bel-Air‘s fourth season, a dramatic and edgy reimagining of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Read below for the full list.
November 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me*
Despicable Me 2*
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D*
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing*
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black*
Men in Black II*
Men in Black 3*
Men in Black: International*
Midway (1976)
Minions*
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal*
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage*
Walking Tall
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty*
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
November 2
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)
November 3
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)
November 4
America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)
St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
November 5
Inside*
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
November 6
All Her Fault, Season 1
Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary
November 7
Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)
November 8
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
November 10
The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2
The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2
November 11
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8
November 12
Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)*
November 13
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1
November 15
The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)
November 16
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (NBC Sports)
November 17
BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1
The Good Place, Season 1-4 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2 (DreamWorks)
November 18
Cold Justice, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
November 19
A Thousand And One*
November 20
A Different Breed, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Purina)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expend4bles*
Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
November 21
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
November 22
Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)
November 24
Bel-Air, Season 4
BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)
November 26
Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)
November 28
The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)
November 30
Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)